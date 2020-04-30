The NBA was seemingly thrown into a bit of a headspin on Thursday morning when Jabari Young of CNBC reported that agents and executives from around the league are reaching out to commissioner Adam Silver to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA season. In response, LeBron James, the most vocal and important voice among players, tweeted that these reports were “absolutely not true.”

James continued: “As soon as it’s safe we would like to finish our season. I’m ready and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything.”

Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season??? That’s absolutely not true. Nobody I know saying anything like that. As soon as it’s safe we would like to finish our season. I’m ready and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything. 👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 30, 2020

Not only is James a powerful player with close friends throughout the NBA as well as connections in the entertainment and agency worlds, he also previously served in the leadership of the NBA Players Association. Of course, the current president, Chris Paul, maintains a friendship with James as well, as does super-agent Rich Paul, who represents James and many of the league’s best players.

It’s safe to say James is as plugged into these conversations as anybody, and James did remain fair by acknowledging that nobody he knows is saying these things to Silver. That’s not the same thing as declining the possibility of such conversations entirely.

At the same time, Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry appeared on CNBC to respond to the network’s reporting about the possible cancelation of the season and seemed to land in James’ camp as well.

Bucks owner Marc Lasry was just on @CNBC and he sounded confident that the NBA playoffs will be held in July or August. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) April 30, 2020

This all comes just days after reports began to bring up new possibilities such as Walt Disney World as a regular-season locale after Disney CEO Bob Iger reportedly met with the league’s decision-makers last week.