Getty Image

LeBron James learned a lot of valuable lessons from The Decision. He learned, for instance, that teaming up with two other All Stars and future Hall of Famers will net you a couple of championships.

He also learned that he’s not quite suited to be a villain. Understandably, there was a lot of animosity toward him among Clevelanders after his high-profile departure in 2010, a lot of which crossed the line from “all in good fun” to downright scary at times.

Take this story, for instance, that he told recently in a video segment for UNINTERRUPTED. Upon his initial return to Cleveland as a member of the Heat in December of 2010, there was a lot of negative energy, not just inside the arena, but all across town. And LeBron encountered that first-hand in a run-in with a pair of hostile fans in the elevator at his hotel.