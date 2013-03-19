LeBron James Saves Miami’s Winning Streak; Andrew Bynum Is Done For The Year

On this night five years ago, the Boston Celtics ended Houston’s 22-game winning streak. They nearly did it to Miami last night, up 13 with only eight minutes left. But then LeBron James happened … In Miami’s incredible 105-103 win, James (37 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists) scored twice in the last minute – once on an inbounds play and another on a jumper in Jeff Green‘s face – and Boston missed a couple of gimmies before Paul Pierce was short on a wild three in the closing seconds. It capped a weird night for Miami – how many times did you say to yourself “How the Hell is this game close?” It felt like Boston was dominating, and they were at times. But they gave up too many quick spurts to the Heat. In the end, the Celtics let a lot go to waste. First, Jason Terry literally put his life on the line. Then, Green poured in 43 points, living at the rim and doing it all with his patented “I should be a librarian” facial expression. None of it mattered … In Indiana’s 21-point win over Cleveland, Gerald Green showed up for the first time in what feels like months, scoring 13 points in the first half and finishing with 20 on the night … On the other side, C.J. Miles dropped 21 points on his birthday, including three consecutive threes in the second quarter. That barrage prompted Cleveland’s broadcast team — always a highlight — to yell, “If Alicia Keys was here, she’d be singing that he’s on fire!!” … Luke Walton has now become the fourth Cavalier this season to wear a facemask, and last night he was jocking Kyrie‘s style with the Dark Knight all-black mask. But when Irving wore it, it was badass. When lil’ Walton rocked it, it was like a bad horror movie … The Nets put a smackdown on Detroit, winning by 37 and getting 31 points from a rejuvenated Deron Williams. Speaking of The Artist Who Was Formerly The “Best” PG In The League, they showed a stat during the game of guys who have the most double-digit assist games since 2010. Rondo was first. Nash was second. CP3 was third. Williams was fourth… and Jose Calderon was fifth. That surprised us … We noted in yesterday’s Smack that Marshall Henderson and Doug Gottlieb had some beef over Ole Miss’ tournament resume. Henderson is known for possibly missing a few ice cubes in his tray, and back when we did a feature with his teammate Murphy Holloway, the big man said of Henderson, “Not everyone in the SEC likes him but I love having him on my team.” So it wasn’t a surprise when Henderson tweeted this: “AITE!!! IM OFF THIS HOE!!! GOT THESE HOES TO TEND 2!!! #YALLBEEASY.” Did Ole Miss just become one of the “must watch” teams of the tournament? Hell yeah. Let’s hope they go deep so we can get some more of Henderson unfiltered … Keep reading to hear about the end of Andrew Bynum’s season …
”and Jose Calderon was fifth. That surprised us”
really dime? where are u been in all these years? dude is only in nba cause his assists
Only? He’s a high level outside shooter. In fact, he’s averaging 53% from behind the arc this season… which is insane. He’s even really close to being in the 50-40-90 club for his career (48%-40%-88%). Even relatively unknown NBA dudes like him deserve more credit than most are willing to give them.