LeBron James Believes Cavs Have “Improved Mentality More Than Anything”

Since LeBron James first returned to the court in a Jan. 13 loss to Phoenix, the Cavs have gone undefeated in six straight. James is averaging over 30 points per game in that stretch, and the Cavs have double-digit victory margins in their last four. James tells Northeast Ohio Media Group’s Joe Vardon it’s their “improved mentality more than anything” that’s led to the change in Cleveland’s fortunes. But it’s really just an a rested LeBron.
It’s easy for some to point to the Dion Waiters trade that brought on J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert as a watershed in Cleveland’s season, but it’s really just the return of LeBron from the most prolonged in-season absence of his career.
Yes, maybe roster turnover played a role, since there were a lot of new faces, but part of the problem of playing with LeBron are the unfair expectations to win every night. Every player has to deal with that pressure — new and old alike — if they haven’t yet played with James.
James might speak of an improved “mentality,” but the Cavs are his team, even more so than the Heat were his team. That means Cleveland’s supporting cast will take their cues from him.
LeBron has been a lot more active since his two-week R&R in Miami, too. He’s attacking the rim under more control (making five percent more of his attempts in the restricted area), and his teammates are responding with increased effort — even if that doesn’t always translate into more effort from James.
According to SportVU data, opponents are shooting more than four percent less from the field overall while going against James since his return, and 10 percentage points lower from beyond the arc. Translation: he’s actually sprinting out to contest three-point shots and other mid-range jumpers he might have slacked off on earlier this season (opponents are actually shooting better against him in the paint, but we’re guessing he’s relying too much on the presence of Timofey Mozgov, so he’s not clamping down more).
James’ attacking mentality was extended to last night’s game against the Thunder, where he struggled from the field (11-of-25), but still managed to score 34 points (along with seven boards and five assists). Something as simple as bulling past Serge Ibaka goes a long way towards the win if you can string a few of those easy buckets together every period. This one happened after the Thunder scored.
But the “mentality” James is speaking of could mean any number of things, and it’s just the sort of obfuscated line that’s become the norm for stars of LeBron’s stature. Does he mean they’ve now got a winner’s “mentality” now, or are they actually more confident in their roles within the team?
Kevin Love still plays hot potato with the ball sometimes in their half-court sets; Every Cav can fall into watching LeBron hold the ball on the wing or at the top of the key as seconds pass before he initiates a drive or a step-back. They can get lazy on perimeter defense, allowing easy dribble drives in the process, and they’re suspectible to smart off-ball actions — something OKC has always struggled to implement under Scott Brooks.
Half a dozen wins doesn’t mean anything in the grand scheme of things except to reassure Cavs fans they’ll likely have homecourt for at least one round of the playoffs. Anyone who actually wondered if the Cavs would make the playoffs hasn’t looked at the standings in a while. Even after dropping nine of 10 before their current winning streak, they were in no real danger of falling out of the top five. Right now they’re 3.5 games back of Chicago for the No. 4 seed, but we’re not sure an improved mentality is the cause for the change; they just have their best player back, the four-time MVP and two-time Finals MVP. That’s why LeBron is LeBron.
Has anything actually changed in Cleveland or is LeBron just playing better?
I’d say a bit of both…Lebron had to clear his head and recharge his batteries,and the addition of Kid ‘n Play and Tina Fey Mozgov certainly doesn’t hurt…they definitely needed some semblance of rim protection…
LeBron won’t be happy until his whole entire effin roster is filled with All-Stars & Hall of Famers! SMH! This King guy is a freakin joke!
And so has Lebron, not everyone in The Miami heat was an All Star, there were only others beside Lebron. Jordan’s bulls was a stack team and thats a fact, the same team that went to the eastern
conference finals with out Jordan.
Hey moron…..that’s was the 2nd 3 peat! In the 1st 3peat Jordan played with 1 All-Star Scottie Pippen! The rest were role players!
When LeBron had players like that, he lost!!
Again, it’s quite clear that the only way LeBron can win is if he has a roster filled with All-Stars & HOFérs!! If Jordan had LeBrons roster, HE NEVER WOULD HAVE LOST!!!
Hate to retread a common argument, but Scottie Pippen wasn’t just an all star, he’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Jordan never won a playoff series without Pippen, another Hall of Famer. When Jordan was out, Pippen still took the Bulls to the ECF… so yea, Jordan definitely got a little help. That’s not to take away from what Jordan did, because winning a championship is extremely difficult, but this narrative that Lebron is weak because he needs talent on his roster to win is totally asinine. The spurs have had a Big 3 for 12 years. The Celtics had a Big 3 (plus rondo). The Mavs are/were stacked. Kobe won every one of his rings with an all-star (or HOF, in the case of Shaq) Center. Kobe has repeatedly lobbied the Buss family to acquire other all-stars and HOFers like Bynum, Dwight, Pau, Nash, etc. Kobe demanded to be traded 10 years ago! The Heat (pre-Lebron) had Wade and Shaq, plus a ton of other talent. You simply can’t win a title without talent. Ask Allen Iverson about that.
Even if none of the above were true (it is true), the mere fact that Jordan did something doesn’t mean everyone alive has to do it. Russell won 11 titles without Scottie Pippen –> Jordan blows. See how that works? It’s nuts. Jordan obviously is amazing, but as the game progresses, teams have to be built differently to succeed. Jordan is never coming back. That’s over. If you’re waiting to see that again, you should just watch ESPN classic.
If you don’t like Lebron for some other reason, that’s fine. The notion, though, that he is unique in wanting to play with other good players, is insane.
11 out of the next 17 games the Cavs play are against teams under .500 & the media are all over them slurpin their balls because they won 6 measly games in a row…3 of them against bad teams! smh. Not worried tho since Cavs will get bounced right out of the playoffs despite LeBron’s personally hand picked Supa-Dupa team with All-Stars & HOFérs all over the place.
I don’t know if it’s fair to characterize his postseason play as usually a “shrink job,” given that he’s been to 5 finals (4 consecutively), won 2, and won 2 finals MVPs. Not exactly Dan Marino.
LeBron has won only 1 finals as far as many are concerned because LeBron lost the 12′ finals when he bricked the game tying 3 away & simply got lucky that Chris Bosh of all ppl got the rebound (due to coach Pop’s error of taking Duncan out of the game for some unGodly reason) that ultimately led to Superman-Ray bailing out LeBron! Most will never accept how the Spurs literally GAVE AWAY the 12′ finals just like the Seahawks snatched victory from the jaws of defeat from the Packers! LeBron blew that finals & got bailed out by 2 teammates, along with missed FT’s & coaching errors from the Spurs! LeBron got plain old lucky!
Now that that’s out of the way, there’s a reason why LeBron went to 5 finals. The EC was the weakest it’s ever been in NBA history when LeBron went to the 07′ finals due to all the EC superstars retiring by then & the other 4 finals were for the same reason! Who in the EC even had a remote chance of beating those Heat?? There are many teams in the WC that can beat each other! Stick those Heat in the WC & LeBron never makes it to the finals!
In the 2007 finals LeBron was absolutely DISASTROUS-PUTRID-HORRID on the big stage & was even worse in the 2011 finals, despite having his personal handpicked Supa-Dupa-Team!
So you only get a title if you hit a game winning shot? Should we take the 97 finals from Jordan because of Steve Kerr? You’re posing all these insane hypotheticals and changing the rules. He won two titles.
Just for fun, though, let’s look at the hypotheticals.
If you put the Heat in the Western Conference, you have to put a Western Conference team in the EC. Let’s just move the Spurs on over. Spurs would coast to the finals (or would they?! The WC Celtics are in that conference!), we don’t know about the Heat (after all, the Spurs beat all those teams, and the Heat beat the Spurs!
As far as the weak EC thing goes… Keep in mind that the NBA Champion Celtics still played in the EC during that year. Lebron beat them. Are they bad too because they came out of the EC? Maybe we should take their title, and the pistons, and the 06 Heat. Maybe you’re right- maybe they would have gotten the shit kicked out of them in the Western Conference. We will never know that. The rules said to win a title, you have to win your own conference and beat the champion of the other conference. The Heat did that. I’m sorry that it makes you and so many other people upset, and you can count it as one title if that makes you feel better, but the objective fact is that the Heat won that title.
As for your numbers argument… Is there a certain statistical threshold an individual has to meet to have his titles count? For the record though, the ‘even worse’ 2010-11 Lebron has a higher APG, RPG, FG%, 3PFG%, and SPG; and he had fewer turnovers in more minutes played. His scoring was lower. Is this the only metric by which we measure a player? It should also be noted that in the latter series, despite his scoring being lower, the team managed to take the series to 6 games.
HOWEVER. Even if you’re right, and those 2 finals trips prove that Lebron is just the worst player to ever be in the finals, your original point was that Lebron performs a ‘shrink job’ in the postseason. To even get to the finals, you have to win 3 other series… I don’t think there’s any way you’re going to prove he’s a bad player in the postseason. Overall, he has been one of the best postseason players in history.
By your standards, by the way, who is a GOOD postseason player? Name 5.
How dare u compare the 2!!!!! HOW DARRRRE U!!!
Jordan himself drew up that play for Steve Kerr in the time out, telling him to be ready!!!
LeBron on the other hand took the shot, lost the finals, but wait……Christine Bosh of all ppl in the world gets the rebound & the ball somehow ends up in a back-pedaling Ray Allen’s hands & makes the shot! It’s not even close to being the same!!! NOT EVEN CLOSE!!!!!
LeBron then falls to his knees & says, “thank u Lord! I just literally blew the finals, but because of u allowing Superman-Ray to get the ball, he was able to give me another chance!”
The bottom line is LeBron was not the reason why the Heat won the finals! It was about Chris Bosh & Ray Allen because w/o them, LeBrons legacy takes a hit for not being Jordan-like (u know….the one he’s being unfairly compared to) & winning the finals!
“How dare u compare the 2!!!!! HOW DARRRRE U!!!”
“Kawai is not held to the same standards as LeBron! LeBron is being compared to Jordan for heavens sake!”
To be honest, it seems like YOU are comparing them. Which is fine, they’re both all time greats, but don’t spend paragraphs and paragraphs comparing them and then get offended when somebody else does too. Jordan missed shots. Jordan missed tons of shots. He had a shitty three point shot, if you want to nit-pick. He was a ball hog. He was a terrible locker-room guy. That’s OK- no player is perfect. He won a championship because of a push-off that should’ve been called. Steve Kerr hit game-winners for him. Scottie carried the load sometimes. Basketball is a TEAM game. Jordan never won on his own. Neither did Kobe, Lebron, Larry, Magic, Timmy, Shaq, Paul Pierce. Dirk, Hakeem, or anybody. It just doesn’t happen that way. I don’t know why you feel like you have to shit on Lebron, who is the best player to play in the league since Jordan, in order to enjoy what Jordan did. They’re both transcendent players. They’re both flawed players. Both have lost in the postseason, even ’embarassingly,’ if you want to put it that way. It happens to everybody. If you don’t think Jordan screwed the pooch every once in awhile, you didn’t watch Jordan.
Jordan’s legacy is not diminished every time Lebron’s is increased.
OMG! Please tell me ur not this dumb?!?
I’M NOT COMPARING THEM!!! I’M ARGUING AGAINST THE COMPARISON!!!!
GEEZUZZZZZ KRIST!!!!!
Last time…..
Jordan designed that play for Kerr in the time out, telling him to be ready!!!
[bit.ly]
That was not a pushoff!! Learn the effin game!! Jordan did a phenomenal stepback & Russell’s momentum was going the other way! All Jordan did was touch Russell & his momentum carried him forward!
NOW THIS IS A SHOVE!!! LEARN THE DIFFERENCE!!!
[bit.ly]
Jordan did not have a shitty 3 point shot!! Jordan had 6 3’d in the 1st half of the 92′ finals setting an NBA finals record with 35 1st half points!! Jordans mentality was not to shoot many 3’s because they were low %!! Dude….ur really really trying to belittle Jordan in any way no matter how dumb u sound!
[bit.ly]
These numbers are so unjordanlike it’s ridiculous that there was ever a comparison between the 2!! SMH!
In the 2007 finals LeBron was absolutely HORRID on the big stage & was even worse in the 2011 finals, despite having his personal handpicked Super Team!
YIKES!!!!!!!!
I don’t recall Jordan ever having a bad playoff series like that none the less a finals series!!!!
DOUBLE YIKES!!!!!
LeBron NEVER EVER beat Paul Pierce, KG & Ray Allen to make it to the finals except for 1 yr in 2010-2011 season when the Celtics big 3 were already at the end of their run!! The next yr Ray Allen joined the Heat.
In 06-07 the Celtics finished in dead last place & didn’t even sniff the playoffs finishing with a 24-58 record! KG, Paul Pierce & Ray Allen were not even 2gether yet in 06-07 when LeBron made it to the finals in the worst EC in the history of the NBA!
The 06 Heat won the finals but were dismantled the very next yr!
The 04′ Pistons were not the same after winning the title in 04’….the yr LeBron was drafted!
I’ll say it for the last time…..LeBron came into the league at the perfect time when the EC was dead! He’s has the luxury of psat padding in a horrid EC for the majority of his career!
This is the 1st yr the EC has been competitive in a very very long time!!!
LeBron now has his supa-dupa-team part 2 & will not make the finals!! Wanna know why?? Because the EC doesn’t suck anymore!!
I never said LeBron was a bad player! I am saying that LeBron is a treacherous player compared to Jordan when it’s time to shine!!
LeBron either shrinks, cramps out with the finals game on the line, bitches about fouls, stinks up 4th qtrs or flat out misses big shots to ever be Jordan-like!!
The whole topic to begin with is dumb!!
I can’t think of anything besides *MAYBE* rebounding that LeBron is better than Jordan in!!
Jordan a better post player, mid-range shooter, FT shooter, steals, blocks, less TO’s per game, better clutch, better winner, better w/o the ball, more creative!!
What is LeBron better than Jordan at??? I gotta here this!!
Just for kicks, here’s 2014 Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard’s postseason stat line:
14.3 ppg (.522 FG%, .379 3PFG%), 6.2 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.8 BPG
Would you characterize these numbers as good or bad? If they’re bad, do they rise to the level of a shrink job?
How about u answer my posts if u want ur posts answered. U didn’t answer about LeBron’s HORRIFICLY-HORRID-PUTRID 07′ & 11′ finals performances????
Kawai is not held to the same standards as LeBron! LeBron is being compared to Jordan for heavens sake!
No Kawai didn’t shrink. Kawai did other things than fill out the stat line like SHUT DOWN LeBron (the grestest player in the game) the last 2 games!
I did answer; it’s directly below this. Notice the timestamp (it was posted before this post)