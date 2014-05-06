LeBron James Says Kevin Durant “Deserves” MVP

We’ve already reported that LeBron James had pretty much conceded the 2014 NBA MVP to Kevin Durant. Which is a good thing, since we think KD should take it, and later this week they’ll hand him the Maurice Podoloff Trophy. But James reiterated his stance on the MVP even further to the AP on Monday.

It’s expected that Durant will be announced as this season’s MVP later this week. James has lauded Durant’s play this season several times in recent weeks, doing so again on Monday. James says: “Much respect to him and he deserves it. He had a big-time MVP season.”

So, yeah, this proves what most of us knew already: James isn’t blind, nor does he bemoan Durant breaking up his two-year reign as MVP (he’s also won four of the last five). KD has been the best this year, and there’s really not much more to say about it.

Do you think James uses this as motivation?

