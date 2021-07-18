LeBron James has read your lackluster review of the new Space Jam sequel, but what matters to him is its box office success. The NBA superstar who took the reins from Michael Jordan in the Looney Tunes sporting universe posted a simple message on Twitter for critics who didn’t seem to enjoy Space Jam: A New Legacy nearly as much as everyone hoped.

The film, which was widely panned, hit HBO Max and theaters this weekend 25 years after the first film debuted. James sat courtside on Saturday night at Game 5 of the NBA Finals, and ABC even brought up the poor reviews of the film when they showed him on the broadcast.

ABC, owned by Disney, displays the negative reviews of Warner Bros’ new film (that just topped Disney’s Black Widow) pic.twitter.com/btzynkNw9R — Colin (@duckisgod) July 18, 2021

Perhaps that’s a bit of corporate chiding here, as Disney owns ESPN and not the Warners feature that essentially dove into every intellectual property the company has. And there’s also the fact that it was matching up against a Disney-owned Marvel feature, Black Widow, for supremacy at the weekend box office.

James had a simple message on Twitter amid news that Space Jam would top the box office on its debut weekend.

“Hi haters” with a smiley face doesn’t make people actually like the movie, but it certainly shows that people were curious how Warners would handle the sequel to one of the most beloved basketball movies of all-time. That film, mind you, wasn’t exactly Oscar material no matter how charming that Pulp Fiction reference was. So maybe LeBron and the folks that put all that intellectual property on display know what they’re doing after all.