The Spurs are not going to be knocked out. The Heat have probably figured that one out by now. San Antonio is relentless, poised and consistent. This Game 2 play from Tim Duncan personifies that, staying with it and drawing a foul after LeBron James stuffed him at the rim.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.