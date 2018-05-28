LeBron James Erased A Terry Rozier Dunk Attempt With A Vicious Block

Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals was far from a pretty game of basketball, but it was, at the least, competitive.

Neither team sniffed the 50-point mark at the halftime break and it was a combination of decent-to-good defense and some bad-to-awful offense that created a rock fight in Boston. While neither team could crack the seal from three-point range even when wide open, there were some genuinely great defensive plays.

The best of them was something we’ve grown to expect, as LeBron James met Terry Rozier at the rim on a fastbreak and stuffed a dunk attempt with a nasty block. Now, it’s important to note the fastbreak came as a result of a bad LeBron turnover, but as we’ve learned over the last 15 years, if LeBron is back and timing his run with yours going to the rim, you’re probably better off trying to find another option.

Oh my god, LeBron

LeBron has to be close to the NBA’s all-time leader in fastbreak blocks, often from his patented chasedown method, but he’s also pretty great when in this position as well. Rozier, to his credit, went up strong but it just wasn’t enough and the result was James standing and staring him down after sending his effort back.

