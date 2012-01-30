LeBron Takes Down The MVP; The Mavs Pull Out A Shocker

If the Atlanta Hawks had been involved, they could’ve just called a re-do of the last minute. They really should’ve. Miami had an ugly missed shot and a turnover and were on the edge of falling behind for the first time all game. But Derrick Rose clanked two free throws, then got another chance after LeBron had clanked two freebies of his own, but was short on a floater. Forget the win/loss records, the Heat can hold the Eastern crown a little longer, 97-93. LeBron might’ve resorted to riding his bike to the arena, but his play was pure royalty yesterday (35 points, 11 rebounds), hitting pull-up jumpers at will in the second half and putting down one of the most unbelievable alley-oops we’ve seen. Rose (34 points) countered from the other side with some Houdini floaters. Seriously, on some of those shots, they should’ve awarded him five points. Nevertheless, it was unusual things that did Chicago in: missed layups and giving up 56 first half points … Carlos Boozer has been playing so bad that even his kids were cheering against him … LeBron might have a bike, but Kobe has a helicopter. And he wasn’t going to let James outshine him. 35 points and 14 rebounds, and the record (passing Kareem) for most field goals made in Laker history. He also swallowed his ego for a minute, and allowed Pau Gasol (28 points) and Andrew Bynum (21 points) to play high-low three possessions in a row in the final two minutes against Minnesota. Three buckets later, the Lakers had the room they needed to snuggle into a 106-101 road win … The Lakers were up 18 in the third before Ricky Rubio started throwing crazy lobs and hitting weird fadaway runners. Unique isn’t a strong enough word. This was the best five-point, eight-assist game we’ve seen, and his impact was enough to bring ‘Sota all the way back. But even with Kevin Love dropping a bomb (33 points, 13 rebounds), the Lakers were the ones creating the highlights in the final minutes, finishing the game off like this was 2009 … New Orleans got caught on the toilet, falling behind 27-6 to start the game against Atlanta, and the Hawks finished off the embarrassment, blowing out the Hornets in their own arena, 94-72. Jeff Teague tied his career-high with 24 … Keep reading to hear why Danny Granger nearly missed his game against the Magic …
CB shouldn’t be mad at denver. he had to be shipped because of the melo trade. he was just a chip in that process. but playing against the knicks, that would be good game for revenge.
as for lakers, finally we won something on the road. a it’s nice to see our bigs playing like they should have.
kobe had a good game with the same injury that kept deng out of the heat game which his team ended up losing due to missed free throws by the defending mvp even after he allowed a former mvp lebron james to captivate the crowd by one of the highlight dunks of the 2011-2012 season.
Well, the Cavs won this “bar fight”…
We get it Beib. Kobe is a robot and Deng is a fig. Good enough?
That Mavs game was nuts. I wouldn’t have even been mad if the last shot in regulation counted.
kyrie is so far ahead of rubio in my eyes at getting roy
speaking of roy…i miss brandon roy…the blazers would be lethal with him playing at the top of his game for them right now
Hold your head up D Rose you kept your squad in the game, big misses happens to the best of them. Wade struggles more against the bulls than any other squad, but hopefully he steps up against them in the playoffs
Seems like the commentators cursed Rose on those free throws. Just as they were talking about how good he’s been on the free throws in the fourth quarter…he clanks them both. I hope the Laker bigs play like that more often as far as offensively, Bynum needs to explain how Pekovic drops 13 and 9 in 20 minutes.
Oh fuck. Nobody cares about what your stupid shit opinions, beiber fuckhead. Just get out of here so everyone can stop getting annoyed.
You pompous idiot. Stop being disease and fuck off, bitch.
@BNewz Enough with the “Deng is a b!tch” stuff. Do you actually know if its the same injury, ligament tears can be of various degrees. Deng’s might just be more serious. Also perhaps the Thibs and the management might not want to risk further damage and keep him til the playoffs.
Regarding Rubio, anyone else impressed that he had no turnovers and 8 assists in 40 something minutes.
Just when I thought the Rap would go back on a losing streak, they win. Goddamn it Raps, we need that Pick!!!
@yoda glad to see someone else wasn’t buying into dime trying to manufacture Billups “revenge” on denver. Against the Knicks he will have revenge in his eyes.
Beiber getting some hate today. Its weak mindyou to simply shout hate without talking down the points he made instead
That was at EN FUEGO and not Bilal or Big Island who both gave good comebacks
Freaking Gregg Popovich and his live experiments.
That’s why you can’t bet on the spurs – the coach is a mad scientist
Not big UCONN fans, are you Dime? Yeah, they are not playing too well right now, but that comment about Cooley “dominating” (8pts, 7rebs) was useless when in fact Drummond went for 15 and 11 against him in the C matchup.
There ain’t no need for a point when I get to shit on him everyday and beaver nutz can’t do nothing about it.
Faggot has got no balls and his posts stink that nobody pays attention. That’s why he just keeps posting until somebody throws up or gets pissed.
Every damn day the bitch goes homo for Melo and fairy for Kobe. Now he’s queer for Kyrie. Can’t wait for the day that beaver chokes on their cum.
En Fuego on fire today!
Another poor game by Rubio. But between Darko, Nikola and now Brad Miller, Minny got some nasty bigs out there. That team definitely got some nice pieces especially at the wings: Ellington, Johnson, Beasley, Williams and now Webster. If they put in work during summer and start shooting a higher percentage, they’ll be great.
Saw an interesting stat that says Kobe takes the most long two-pointers in the league at over 9 per game. He makes about 45% and people were gushing over that stat. He shoots over 70% near the rim but people are praising him for taking the most long two-pointers, aka the worst shot in basketball, in the league and making less than half of those.
Raptors had NO business killing the Nets like that without Bargnani, and with Bayless starting at SG for the first time in his career.
I haven’t really watched them this year, but from what I saw yesterday the Nets are terrible. I don’t wish Jay-Z any bad will, but just because I’m curious about how bad a team can be, part of me wants D-Will to leave next year so we can see the shittiest of shit.
BTW, correct me if I’m wrong but I’m pretty sure beiber was out here proclaiming the Cavs should not have taken Kyrie at #1. Just saying.
I don’t think that the Nets are gonna be that powerhouse they want to be any time soon. They have hedged their bets on getting Dwight and keeping DWill. So much so that they have screwed themselves if this doesn’t work. I think they gave up too much for DWill. They are definately a franchise in trouble.
At EN FEUGO – Your last post made me laugh, hard to be mad at someone who makes you laugh. If I was any doubt about your opinion before, your last post cleared things up! All I was trying to say is that I think Beiber is just some little teenager (didn’t he put up links to some ‘pictures’ a while back?), don’t crush the poor kid.
Can we get a count at how many clutch free throws D Rose has missed in his career? Let’s start with the NCAA championship game.
Raptors blow out and opponent. I watched most of the game and I still don’t believe it.
I can live with that Spurs loss. The fourth was crazy! Our bench came in and kept us from getting blown out. Pop got crucial 4th qtr experience for the 2nd group and kept our starters fresh for the 4 in 5 coming up. All we needed was the W. Big ups to the bench. And f@#k Jason Terry. That is all.
The Nets being bad for years to come
The decided to take risks and it just hasn’t paid off. Can’t fault them for trying. Lopez at one point in time was looking like a promising big man. Humphries had a nice contract year. They have an owner that is willing to spend. They have a minority owner that raps about the team and was hoping he’d have enough pull to lure players to the team [apparently not].
The stigma about NJ is killing them. They’ll move to NY but that doesn’t automatically make them as grand as The New York Knicks. The Clippers play in LA but no one talks them up as the pride and joy of LA just for being there. Moving to NY just makes the Nets, NY’s JV team.
Here is how other teams talk FAs from playing for the Nets… “…That team has NO history, unless you want to count that 12-win season. Kidd took all of their Finals appearances with him and won in Dallas. You know how die-hard NY fans are, do you think just by being there they will rally behind a team from Jersey, WHILE THE KNICKS ARE STILL THERE. Think of all the glorious moments in the Garden… Now think of all the times you’ll be running out onto the floor of the flower bed. Yeah, The Flower Bed, the arena isn’t even up yet and it has that nickname. You can be a superstar on a second fiddle franchise, or you can write your own history with us…”
You say the Nets are bad but they almost have the same record as the Knicks. At this rate, the Cavs, who I thought would be the worst team in the league, might just get in the playoffs. My bad, Byron Scott. I forgot that you’re a pretty good coach, especially with young PGs.
Lebron can thank DRose for saving his butt yesterday!!! because those two possessions where he through up airball/bricks and then missing both free throws he wouldve been LeChoke all over the headlines had the Bulls had won. Dwades headshake at the end said it all. Bosh, Wade, Chalmers, Battier, Miller, Cole world, wouldve rather had any of them at the free throw line instead of him!!! and is anyone going to talk about how the Heats offense came to a halt when Wade came back in and start going 1 on 5 for spurts??!?!
SKIP BAYLESS WOULDA ROASTED LEBRON HAD ROSE MADE HIS FREETHROWS AND SAVED THE DAY !
Lakers, baby!!!
Yeah, I’m celebratin a win against the TWolves cuz we been strugglin lately. The Wolves catch you slippin n you catch a loss now. Bynum, Pau, Kobe. That’s a wrap.
Thought the Bulls had that game cuz Lebron in a close game be sweatin like Wesley Snipes around the IRS.
I don’t know who the Bulls play next, but somebody in trouble. How much they miss Deng right now?
I ain’t even gonna discuss how DONE the Magic are right now. Dwight puttin up the emptiest 20+ pts, 10+ rebound games in history. No affect at all on the game.
He’s gone the day after the All Star game…
ps Raps phuckin up their lottery this summer. These ‘wins’ are costin you a top 5 pick…
the raps would hav to draft an exciting future all star wing to warrant any tv games
Derrick Rose cant hit GW free throws when he’s on the court with Mario Chalmers. nuff said.
Orlando needs to pull the trigger on a Dwight Howard deal. It is obviously affecting the teams play. it’s bad enough the coach SUCKS (i was NEVER a fan of this Van Gundy), but when your best player presents this type of distraction, cut your losses early so you can re-focus your franchise.
Trade Dwight Howard to the Sacto Kings for DeMarcus Cousins. Sacto is the only team that will willing “rent” Dwight Howard for the remainder of the season. and they dont really want DeMarcus anymore.
NJ Nets have a equal record to the Knicks.
hahaha. that is comedy within itself. When they start playing that shitty “Go NY go NY GOOO, Go NY go NY goooo”, which team will they be talking about? lol. both teams going to the lottery…..
How much (base salary contract) money has Carlos Boozer collected in his career? if you think Luol Deng is a bitch…please tell us your thoughts on Carlos Boozer!
the man is 6’9,280lbs of pure PUSS!
STOLE from Cleveland, Utah and now Chicago. ..and, he probably will have ONE more big payday after his current contract.
I havent seen much of Kyrie Irving (who really has?), and yet, Im still NOT impressed.
Biebz just mad cuz Deng gets to sit and watch his team lose and still got the top records in the division… heal and come back strong… don’t be a brandon roy…
@that’s what’s up, would you really want to risk your starters who have proved to be horrible that night, plus risks of injuring old cats who’s been sitting a while? or you let your bench get some live experience against starters? a few more experiments like this… they can rest their starters for whole games against the bobcats, knicks, and yes my wizards and expect them to win some of them! then talk about a deep team ready for the playoffs…
I think Dwight is quietly tanking the season. For a minute everything was going well and then when Orlando noticed they can make a playoff run as constructed [not a champiomship run] he throws Nelson under the bus. They start losing to teams they should beat. Even though Dwight his getting his averages, these games feel like he is just giving exactly one f***, away from a 30-20 night.
1st game vs Boston, The most dominant C in the league vs. 2 guys with 3 bad knees remove him from the game for the final 36 minutes. Nola without Gordon, STEAMROLLS Orlando.
Superman is choosing to no longer save Lois Lane.
How’s about this: Wade for Dwight.
you’re probably not impressed because you still haven’t seen much. scouts aint see much 0f him and still made him the 1st pick lol. but i don’t care how well rubio plays, cuz kyrie is still gonna play better. he is the gonna win ROY. he is the best rookie PG. he scores effortlessly, something that’s a problem for rubio, kyrie is a knock down shooter, i trust him from the 3 point arc, he can pass well, as well as a pass first pg. and his drives to the hoop always look good.
he is the best rookie pg in his class*
i also liked his heart in college when he tried to come off an injury without being at 100 and help his team in the tourney.
@Hakasan- I thought that was a smart move by Pop all around. The bench brought ’em back. It was their game to win/lose.
when lebron gets his 1st ring, i expect an insane amount of endorsements everywhere. expect to see his face on billboards, busses, phots, commercials everywhere, it’ll just get outta hand.
i expect to see him on late night talk shows, i expect his ego to get outta control.
but….do you think he’d wanna win his 1st ever….in a condensed season? sorta takes away from it. an experienced champ like duncan or kobe winning sorta shows, eh, they know how to get the job done.
but if a newbie like lebron who’s been suffering for yrs to get one and finally does in a season where teams only had like 2 practices all year, or dont have another practice til march, i dunno..it’ll seem like lebron just…eh whatever.
i don’t know which one i like more:
dwight with rose
dwight with lebron
dwight with durant
all of these are formidable. i just don’t know which one is more formidable than the others. tough call.
@ Beiber newz
I aint a Kyrie Irving lover nor hater. I’ll reserve judgement until I get to see him more.
However, playing in the NCAA tourney last year did NOT display heart.
it was actually quite the opposite. it showed that he was capable of playing all along (reg season & acc tourney).
he suited up for the NCAA tourney cuz he knew he was leaving Duke and wanted to make a claim as being a (potential) top pick.
sorry dog….but him playing was NOT a sign of heart. rather a sign of bitchassness.
@K Dizzle: “Raps phuckin up their lottery this summer. These ‘wins’ are costin you a top 5 pick…”
Tell me about it….
I thought for sure without Bargnani they would lose that game. Then Casey goes out and makes a smart coaching decision to start Bayless at the 2, and moving Derozan to the 3 (which, IMO, is his natural position. He looks way more comfortable playing SF than SG). I want to cheer for this Raptor team, but I can’t. I’ve never been this torn before. I’m on my couch like, “Boooooo-hoooooray!”
Calderon’s gotta miss some games too. He’s playing too well for my liking.
What up with that… I forgot to hit “submit” for my comment to get posted… crazy
I just had the thought that Orlando must be the most capable squad to contend, and here they are blowing big leads, no passion, no emotion, playin lacksadaisical basketball. It stinks to watch a team with a superstar player just play cruise control basketball. It’s like there’s no one to step and be a leader and get everyone ready to play ball. I say atleast make a coaching change while you still have Dwight Howard in a Magic uni.
hahaha i havent heard any fan say a player on their favorite team is playing too well for their liking since….dajuan wagner of cleveland the year lebron was entering the draft.
damn…we live in a day and age where people put far too much blame on players’ inefficiencies on the coach where people are always coming for the coach’s head. yelling, FIRE HIM, GET HIM OUTTA HERE, HIRE SOMEONE ELSE. do you guys realize that this is a man’s job you are talking about? damn, in a time where it’s hard to find a job, people even on this site are always calling for someone to lose their job. sheesh.
Or get a deal done to send Dwight Howard to Chicago. Pair him with Derrick Rose, that sounds like a great pg/center tandem. Magic can get some good players in return. At the same time make a coaching change. No disrespect to Stan VG, but I’ve felt that the Magic need a fresh start at the coaching spot for a long time. Stan Van Gundy isn’t really inspiring this Magic team to go out and play hard.
@Jdish, that would be the wrong move, IMO. A coaching change just to make a change and you lose your superstar. Orlando would need some serious luck to turn their franchise around.
That someone to step up and be a leader and get everyone ready to play ball is… Duhon??? Dwight would be that guy but he isn’t that kind of guy. Dude is going the bare minimum to get 20-16. Think about that. He is waking up, drags himself to the game, goes through the motions and gets 20-16 while leaving 7 freebies. If he doesn’t play with effort, his team won’t play with effort.
When Lebron knew his team sucked he still went out there to show the world he is the best in the biz by leading scrubs to consecutive 60-win seasons. Dwight is just f*****g around. He’ll play good enough so someone trades for him. While playing bad enough that Orlando has to trade him.
Shaq could call the kettle black and call out Dwight about his lack of effort.
I have to drive out to Hollywood today for work. I went yesterday and the guy who plays House on tv almost backed into me coming out of his driveway in a sweet old convertible. And it’s for this ridiculously good looking couple. She is BANGIN, and he is just Joe Handsome. Bastards. It sucks because I banged up my thumb, you know, the same thumb that Luol Deng missed games because of, but I can work through that with no problem. I’m like the Kobe of custom cabinetry and furniture. Except I don’t miss installations with a sprained ankle and I don’t go overseas for my knee surgeries. All Kaiser Permanente, all day. Most guys would take a week off when they pinch their finger. Not me. I’m a fucking Mamba!! A white and red Mamba. Am I doing it right Beiber?
Dwight isn’t a leader. That’s not a knock on him, he just doesn’t have that type of personality. He’s the best player on his team, but not the best leader. When a guy like that calls out his teammates, it just sounds whiny.
And I totally understand why Toronto fans want their team to lose. If they get the right type of player in the draft, they could have a decent squad. Toronto sucks, the Knicks are great, but they are 1/2 game apart in the standings. Delusional.
let’s actually sit and think about the process of dwight ending up in chitown.
dwight would have to be sent out for whom?
an injury prone joakim noah?
a sf who shows he can’t play throughh injury?
maybe even boozer, an aging pf who doesn’t play defsense?
ok…look at new orleans, got eric gordon, guys on this site were cheering the trade, i wasn’t. but what has the injury prone gordon done?
now deng…will he be the guy creating offense? let’s be real, he needs a good facilitator to be effective. he is not a durant, kobe, rose type where you give him the ball and say, GO. he needs to be set up.
boozer at the 4? hm, they already have a non defensive pf, who i must say is playing excellent ball in ryan anderson, who is younger, can hit the three and has had a ton of good games so far. the magic would lose a defensive player of the year for him?
i dunno. but i must say, those names are intriguing. noah was nearly an all star if he didnt suffer a major injury. deng was almost the centerpiece for a kobe trade yrs ago, remember? and boozer, he is showing some life this year.
the bulls have the most names to offer, but on the court, will they play up to expectations is the question. i just hope otis smith isnt waiting to see brook lopez in action b4 trading dwight anywhere. brook is good, but i like my centers averaging more than 7 rebounds , cough cough BARGNANI.
dwight is getting moved regardless. i bet trading westbrook and ibaka for dwight/jameer/ryan anderson/jason richardson would help both teams in the short term .
but that aint happening. i hope dwight ends up in a laker uni. his personality fits the city. and kobe is the only person right now who gives him the edge needed to win the chip as soon as he is traded, not years down the road.
what’s more worth it..potential rings (key word potential) down the line with a young core, or playing alongside an established winner in kobe who will carry you over the finish line due to unparalleled competitive nature? i’ll take the latter.
@hakasan…. sounds like Hack-A-Shaq…
…and I really don’t ever remember an actual Wizards fan on here, so props for that
agreed, I was just saying if you’re a gambler you cannot bet on the Spurs cause you never know what Pop’s crazy ass is gonna do.
I don’t care where the Spurs get seeded as long as they are in the playoffs – but they’d be better served with some kind of home court.
I think they play Memphis tonight – Rudy Gay gives them hell every time. should be fun.
Hilarious post Big I. Spot on with the Knicks/Raptors comment. Difference is Knicks fans want the Wins. Raps fan want the losses.
beiber… I feel you on your preference of having a center who averages +7rebs but Bargnani isn’t a center, and never has been. He’s as much a center as Allen Iverson was a PG.
I could name many PFs who don’t average 7 rebs. But I can’t name many PFs who do some of the things Bargnani does. Actually, I don’t think any PF (or C for that matter) in the league has a similar combination of size and skillset. Anyone who’s guarded him up to this point looks like they want nothing to do with him. Kinda funny when he’s out on the perimeter and just takes a quick peek at the rim…. big men’s knees just buckle.
I agree that he could rebound more, but fuck he’s a special player.
If Bargs was on the Lakers or knicks, he’d be a guaranteed allstar, and he’d also be talked about like the new and improved Dirk. knick fans would talk about him being a future hall of fame, untradeable and the future of the center/power forward position. Laker fans would talk about how he has so much potential, and every 20 point game would declare him best center in the league. Of course, he isn’t on Lakers or knicks, so he doesn’t get that talk.
LeBron’s hurdle of that lil’ midget last night was brutal. As athletic and beastly as LeBron is, he has the ability to step up physically even more, it’s just fucking scarey that he can be so physically gifted…
woah woah woah control. i think the only knock ppl have on bargnani is his lack of blocking and his rebounding needing improvement. other than that, he is a stud. bargnani, yes, if he were on a bigger stage, would get more notoriety, but that’s with anyone. monta ellis would be a beast if he played with an amazing team on tv everyday. fuck that whole large market bullshit. okc just has good players. san antonio has games on tv especially during their championship run. i seen so many people in the hood growing up with duncan jerseys. the black away one.
all it takes is winning. and so far, bargnani hasn’t carried his team over the hump. bosh was the man was he was still in tor, and when bosh left bargnani was tasked with the job to be the man. so far, um, nothing. but for me, that doesn’t take away from his skills. bball is a team game and far too often good players are lowballed because their team isn’t performing. i guarantee the year bargnani carries his team with a good record, deep into the playoffs, with a great cast of players around him who are exciting, he will get his due…and as you say, people will say he is “a guaranteed allstar…the new and improved Dirk….a future hall of fame, untradeable and the future of the center/power forward position.” it’s all on him, not the market.