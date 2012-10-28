LeBron Wants To Be The Best Player Ever; James Harden Gets Traded To Houston

While the NFL has issues with concussions, the NHL can’t field a product, and all of like seven people care about baseball, we’re on the cusp of what figures to be one of the best NBA seasons in the past 20-30 years. Stars in big cities. Rivalries. Incredible young talent. Older cats still bringing it like Susan Sarandon. And we also have LeBron James, who’s not only the best player in the world, but wants to be… the greatest player ever to pick up a basketball. Before you spit out your coffee or say 23 Rosaries at the foot of your life-sized MJ cutout, think about it for a second. It’s possible. We’ve done the math. LeBron’s official words, to the Associated Press, were, “I want to be the best of all time. It’s that simple.” Last year was just the first step: finally winning a championship and learning how much he’s been leaving on the table for so long by never developing a post game. From here, James either gets complacent, or he turns it up. From everything we’ve heard about him over the past year, it feels like he’s just hitting his stride, just now beginning to reach his potential. That’s scary. Before you bring up the whole “6-0 record in the Finals” argument (which is just weird considering in the years before winning his first championship in ’91, Jordan was only 3-3 in the first round while LeBron has never lost in the first round. What would you rather be doing? Losing in the first round or in the Finals?), know that LeBron has a long way to go. Yet with the way he’s dominating, gobbling up MVPs and All-NBA Selections, and with the way the East is mapping out for Miami over the next five years (to summarize: it looks like a graveyard for everyone not in South Beach), it could happen. For once, that doesn’t sound so crazy … While Gerald Green is out in Indiana attempting to basically jump over backboards, another great young dunker has found his own shot at an NBA career in Orlando. Even after we suspected all preseason that he’d be a casualty of numbers, DeQuan Jones has officially made the team. He didn’t start in college at Miami, averaged just 5.9 points as a senior, and yet here we are. He might be the only reason to watch the Magic this year … The Magic also waived Quentin Richardson, according to Yahoo! Sports … The Knicks waived four different small name players, but the one surprise who looks like he’s made the team is Chris Copeland. The crazy thing about it is the dude might actually have a significant role in the Knicks frontcourt since everyone there is either old, fat, out of shape or hurt. He averaged 15.5 points a night in six preseason games for New York. But if he truly expects to make a difference, he has to start rebounding more. He was making Brook Lopez look like Rodman during the preseason … And through Twitter, we found out Paul George came home to find someone had stolen his Forgiato rims. Damn, Indiana, we didn’t know you got down like that … Keep reading to hear where James Harden will be playing this year …
LeBron Wants To Be The Best Player Ever; James Harden Gets Traded To Houston
uproxx 10.28.12 6 years ago
