Li-Ning BD Defend – Baron Davis Player Exclusive

Although there were some people doubting whether or not Baron Davis would ever report to Cleveland, apparently he was just waiting for his shoes. Last night, Boom Dizzle tweeted a picture of his signature Li-Ning BD Defend kicks in a Cavs wine and gold colorway. Check ’em out:

What do you think?

