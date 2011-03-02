Li-Ning BD Defend – Baron Davis Player Exclusive

Although there were some people doubting whether or not Baron Davis would ever report to Cleveland, apparently he was just waiting for his shoes. Last night, Boom Dizzle tweeted a picture of his signature Li-Ning BD Defend kicks in a Cavs wine and gold colorway. Check ’em out:
looks kewl
i say they aint bad looking, probably ugly in plain black and white though. the heel looks like they put some work and reseach into it
Those look really nice…but from experience I can tell you that the sketches always look way better that the real thing