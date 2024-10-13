After the Minnesota Lynx stole Game 1 in an overtime thriller, the New York Liberty came into Game 2 of the WNBA Finals desperate for a win to even the series before it shifted west to Minneapolis. Like in the opener, New York jumped out to a big early lead behind a hot start, as Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and Breanna Stewart led the Liberty out to a 17-point first half lead.

HAVE YOURSELF A DAY BETNIJAH 😤 13 PTS | 5-6 FGM | 3-4 3PM #WNBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/mIOvemb9H3 — WNBA (@WNBA) October 13, 2024

This sequence by the Liberty 🥶 Breanna Stewart from deep 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/lJ3ghM8Az6 — ESPN (@espn) October 13, 2024

However, much like in Game 1, the Lynx would not go away. Minnesota whittled down the New York lead, trailing by just 10 at halftime and after playing the third mostly even, the fourth quarter saw Napheesa Collier come alive with three straight buckets to trim the Liberty’s lead down to two.

Napheesa Collier brings the Lynx within four 👀 Liberty up 66-62 with less than seven minutes to play 💪 pic.twitter.com/R7yVQJwOEh — ESPN (@espn) October 13, 2024

We’ve seen this before 🤩 Napheesa Collier hits the one-legged fade in the lane!#WNBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/2mpjeP1zag — WNBA (@WNBA) October 13, 2024

It felt an awful lot like the Liberty were headed for another late-game collapse offensively, but unlike in Game 1 when they just could not get anything to fall as the Lynx charged back, this time Laney-Hamilton had the answer with a huge three from the corner.

BETNIJAH DELIVERS AGAIN 🗽 With 20 PTS, she extends the lead to 5 with 3:21 left on the clock#WNBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/v73pAMbnU2 — WNBA (@WNBA) October 13, 2024

That three seemed to allow the Liberty to all take a collective breath, and they would go on a 7-0 run to re-establish a nine-point advantage, with Leonie Fiebich hitting the early dagger on a pull-up three in transition after Game 1 hero Courtney Williams dribbled the ball off of her foot.

THE ROOK IS SHOWING OUT 🥶 Bold move from Leonie Fiebich as she sinks the 3 in transition!#WNBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/SsjDiNfXXl — WNBA (@WNBA) October 13, 2024

Unlike in Game 1, Minnesota just could not get shots to drop from distance, as they shot just 6-of-19 from three. That made it extremely difficult to complete another comeback, especially with the Liberty figuring out how to stabilize their offense and make some key shots of their own in the closing minutes.