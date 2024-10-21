The Liberty Won The 2024 WNBA Finals In An OT Thriller Over The Lynx

The first four games of the 2024 WNBA Finals were nothing short of spectacular, with both teams winning games with big comebacks by way of late game heroics. Fittingly, Game 5 in New York continued the trend of closely fought battles, as the winner-take-all battle needed overtime to decide a new champion, with the Liberty coming back one last time for a 67-62 win in OT.

As so often happens in the final game of a series, Game 5 was a rock fight. Minnesota pulled ahead early, as Kayla McBride got hot from three, and took a 19-10 lead in the first quarter as New York’s stars were ice cold to start the game. The Liberty would settle in for the middle quarters, led by Jonquel Jones and Nyara Sabally, taking the lead for the first time in the third quarter as they locked down themselves with a 20-10 quarter to take a three-point lead to the fourth.

In that fourth quarter, the tension ratcheted up even further and the headlining stars from both teams made their presence known. Sabrina Ionescu started the game 0-for-15, but made her first shot when the Liberty absolutely had to have it, burying a deep three to give New York the lead — then found Breanna Stewart, who struggled shooting herself, for a layup to go up 4.

First the dime… then the TRIPLE 🔥 SABRINA IONESCU HAS COME ALIVE IN THE 4Q! https://t.co/l0KRBngJvo pic.twitter.com/4JJyczRrbk — WNBA (@WNBA) October 21, 2024

On the other side, Napheesa Collier had the answer with back-to-back buckets at the rim to tie the game and give Minnesota a two-point lead.

NAPHEESA COLLIER PUTS THE LYNX BACK ON TOP WITH 1:04 ON THE CLOCK 🚨 ESPN 📺 | #WNBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/XZYkWTCjig — WNBA (@WNBA) October 21, 2024

From there, things got really wild in the final minute of the game. Breanna Stewart got fouled and missed two free throws with a chance to tie the game, but New York got the rebound and kicked it out to Ionescu, who couldn’t find the range. The rebound got tied up between Jones and Courtney Williams, with the Lynx purposefully getting a violation to set their defense and the Liberty again fed Ionescu for a three, which again went begging. The Liberty then opted against fouling and got a miss from Collier on a drive with Stewart defending (and Collier wanting a foul), and called their reset timeout to advance the ball with 5 seconds to play.

On the inbound, they found Stewart who appeared to maybe travel (but perhaps just bobbled the ball) and then drew a foul on Alanna Smith that was dubious enough to get challenged by Minnesota. The call stood on review because refs deemed Smith wasn’t in legal guarding position for contact down low, even though the contact up top appeared to be hand on ball/hand. Despite the protests of the Lynx, fans, and even LeBron James, Stewart was able to hit her free throws this time around to tie things up once again.

Clean block here!pic.twitter.com/9W2ZLYQYiT — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) October 21, 2024

McBride got a clean look from three to win the game at the top of the key, but wasn’t able to hit, sending the game to overtime. On the opening possession of overtime, Leonie Fiebich hit the second three of the game for the Liberty, and that ultimately proved to be the decisive bucket.

Leonie Fiebich drains the corner triple to open up OT 🔥 ESPN 📺 | #WNBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/HV6itV58wI — WNBA (@WNBA) October 21, 2024

Minnesota could only muster two points in the entire overtime period (both on free throws), as New York’s defense locked down and the Lynx had trouble connecting on passes to even create decent shot attempt, much less hit them as they went without a field goal (0-for-6) in the 5-minute OT. The Liberty, meanwhile, made just two buckets but it was enough to get the win, as Fiebich’s three and a Sabally steal-and-score were the difference — with Stewart, a bit ironically, icing the game at the line.