License To Lillard, Episode 1: The Beginning

Not only did Damian Lillard make our list of the top 10 shooters in this month’s NBA Draft, but we’re also in agreement with pretty much everyone: he’ll be a lottery pick on draft night. But past what he does on the court, we don’t know a whole lot about him. In this new video series called “License To Lillard” we get to check in with the guard to see what he’s doing in preparation for the NBA.

Where will Lillard end up in the draft?

