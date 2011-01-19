Lil Wayne Has Beef With LeBron James & Dwyane Wade

01.19.11 8 years ago 51 Comments

In the new issue of Rolling Stone which hits newsstands this week, cover guy Lil Wayne gives his first interview following his eight-month stint in prison. In addition to talking about playing countless games of Uno with his cellmates, reading Vince Lombardi‘s biography and spending his final month in solitary, Wayne had harsh words to say about LeBron James and Dwyane Wade after they never came over to talk to him while sitting courtside at a Heat/Hornets game this season.

“Them n***** never speak to a n****,” says Lil Wayne. “They don’t chuck me the deuce or nothing. N**** spent all that money on them fucking tickets … Come holla at me. We sit right by them little bitch-ass n*****. At least come ask me why I’m not rooting for you.”

As you may already know, the reason Lil Wayne was probably not rooting for the Heat is because he’s good friends with Hornets point guard Chris Paul and a native of New Orleans.

