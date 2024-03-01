The Los Angeles Lakers needed overtime on Thursday night, but by the time the dust settled, the team picked up a 134-131 win over the Washington Wizards at Crypto.com Arena. Like most Lakers home games, there were celebrities in attendance, with one of them taking to Twitter after the game to voice his frustrations about how he was treated.

Lil Wayne tweeted that he “got treated like sh*t at the Laker game just now,” although as he tells it, he isn’t surprised this happened. In his eyes, some remarks about Anthony Davis from earlier in the 2023-24 season are likely behind all of this.

Wow! Got treated like shit at the Laker game just now but I figured they’d do me that sooner or later either bc of what i said abt AD or simply bc they don’t fwm which I been got that vibe from em as well so all good I get it. Fuck em. It isn’t what it isn’t. I’m used to it. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) March 1, 2024

For context, back in November, Lil Wayne appeared on the FS1 show Undisputed and expressed his belief that Los Angeles couldn’t win a championship with Davis on the team. As he explained, this is “because he’s AD … he shows us them spurts every other other night — it used to be every night, then every other.”

.@LilTunechi tells the Lakers to trade Anthony Davis 😳 “If the Lakers want to be a championship team, they have to get rid of AD.” pic.twitter.com/j686yqzjQJ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 10, 2023

He ended up going on Undisputed on Friday and dove into this even further.

Lil Wayne believes his comments on Anthony Davis may have caused him to be disrespected by security at Lakers game pic.twitter.com/I4ZnWpQ5FD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 1, 2024

At the time of these comments, the Lakers were 3-5 on the year and Davis had just missed his first game of the season, a 34-point road loss to the Houston Rockets. The good news for L.A. is that Davis has mixed durability with production as well as ever this year, as he’s played in 57 of a potential 61 games while averaging 25.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.4 blocks, and 1.1 steals in 35.8 minutes per game.