Limitless: The NBA’s Best Players Make Us Hate Because We Love

Some time ago, someone opened my eyes. You hate because you love he told me. Honestly, for a while that never made sense. It still doesn’t totally register. But I’m trying to figure out why I’m drawn to people who might have me rolling my eyes if I was around them all the time. It’s entertainment, but it’s more than that.
On Friday, stories leaked in the Los Angeles media about Kobe Bryant sizing himself up against Michael Jordan. During a sit-down with Phil Jackson, the L.A. Times’ Mike Bresnahan says Jackson shared an interesting story with him about a meeting he set up between two of the greatest players he’s ever coached:
“I wanted Michael to get Kobe to understand that he didn’t have to stray outside the offense,” Jackson said of the meeting he arranged in 2000. “I prepped Michael a little bit that this kid was just learning the offense. They sat down and talked and the first thing Kobe said to Mike was, ‘I can take you one-on-one.’
I smirked when I read that. I love it. And you know what the strangest part about it was? The backlash was eerily silent. Shots? Kobe barely took any. That’s amazing. Think about it: three or four years ago, dude would’ve gotten ripped apart. The media, and more intensely, the fans would’ve metaphorically tied him up, belted him with basketballs until he was bleeding leather and dripping Spalding. But now in 2011, it gets passed over. Either that, or he got praised.
Actually, that’s a whole other topic (why does every athlete have to go through the same phase – from God to the fallen to God again?). What couldn’t be lost in this was the gall of Bryant. Who walks up to the greatest of all-time in their chosen profession, literally the man who could do absolutely no wrong, the guy they studied their entire life, watched him embarrass any competition from the couch in their living room, one of the most famous people in the world, their blueprint, idol and goal all rolled into one, walk up to him as a kid barely old enough to do adult things, as someone who hasn’t really accomplished anything outside of being famous and exciting, and tell that man: “I’m better than you. Right now.” That’s intimidating. That scares people.
When i read that article about that sit down i smirked too.. classic Kobe.. arrogant as they come..
But has earned and backed up every bit of that arrogance..
Kobe is hated because he’s a selfish idiot. He would kill himself if Pau is ever remotely more effective than he is. Keep jacking up shots, dumbass.
^^ and bringin us those rings ^^
…not this year lol
Great piece! That arrogance and cockiness really is exactly what separates the good from the all-time greats
i already know your not from LA cause if you were you would know that kobes game has changed from the “selfish idiot” he once was to the ex-MVP, 5 time champion that he is now. he dont even jack up shots like he used to either, if he did he would be the leading scorer of the league like he used to be. in reality the only dumbass i see is you and your comments, so keep jacking up stupid posts so i can rip you some more…
I hate Kobe like I hated Larry Bird, except I live in LA so I get more Kobe stuff than I would if he were in Miami or something. I hate him, I want him to lose, I think he’s way overrated, but when he retires I won’t be able to do anything but think about how goddamn good he was.
i agree with panchitoooo.
early in kobe’s career he was out trying to prove something. he wasn’t the 1st pick.
HE was coming outta high school.
he had teammates who wouldn’t let his talents show.
kobe belived in his talent and needed to show it. this was early in his career.
when he was vaulted a started, he had premise to shoot a lot and play for the score. (this is not saying kobe did not have an all around game. he could run the point, in this aspect showin his versatilty while being a scorer and he could play d.
nowadays, his post game rivals most bigs, he runs the triangle better, and he frequently has games where he gets his teammates involved attempting 3, 2 or even 1 fg attempt in a quarter or even halfs.
this is showing kobe’s leadership. his leadership has grown in such a way that phil jackson even concurs that the lakers need kobe to jack up a lot of shot when he feels the offense is sluggish.
for the past 5 or so seasons, kobe has allowed his game to loosen up while being aware when it’s time to be the black mamba.
@panchitoooo – Your inability to distinguish the proper use of “your/you’re” notwithstanding, I don’t see how the fact that I’m not from LA changes the fact that you’re wrong.
Kobe still jacks up ill-advised jumpers, even Phil Jackson admits this. But apparently your tasting of Black Mamba’s man seed makes you blind to this also. Just like in Game 7, Kobe tries to “will his team to victory” by throwing up long shots with multiple defenders on him. Is that a good strategy? He blatantly doesn’t give his bigs the ball even if they clearly have the advantage over whatever front line the opposing team have, that’s being stupid. Stupid for the sake of cementing his legacy as being the alpha dog.
I wish more players were like Duncan, literally not giving a sh!t who scores as long as you get the W.
Mean as article Sean.
One of the best iv ever read. Passionate as, great look from both sides yet u turn it all around for good.
Awesome quotes.
Dime got them selves a winner!!!
I can’t seem to understand why Lebron’s name was thrown into this article.
“the people who could’ve easily crumbled, but fought back and overcame hype disguised as hate”… I see Kobe and Mike both overcame obstacles and WON in their career, but wtf has Lebron accomplished so far? Where exactly has he over came the hype disguised as hate? Where has he not crumbled? The stupidity of you putting Lebron James name next to MJ and Kobe makes this article pretty stupid in my opinion. I think the only idiot who completely does not validate anything you said in this article is LEBRON JAMES. The man who is arrogant and cocky, yet has no done or proven anything to act in such a manner.
Hes gotten 2 rings when THE WORLD declared he wouldnt because of said jacking.. THE WORLD has been against Kobe since the Shaq feud..
How many jackers have won rings as the main option??? Damn that would be probably be none EXCEPT for Michael Jordan himself.. Yes Michael Jordan was a jacker..
So while he may be “jackin shots” and “driving Phil crazy” he still gets it done.. plain and simple.. check and mate..
Some LEGENDS dont have ONE ring and dude has won 3 on a dynasty and 2 in his own squad..
Shit jack away Kobe bruh lol
in rebuttal to the JACKING argument
“nowadays, his (KOBE’s) post game rivals most bigs, he runs the triangle better, and he frequently has games where he gets his teammates involved attempting 3, 2 or even 1 fg attempt in a quarter or even halfs.
this is showing kobe’s leadership. his leadership has grown in such a way that phil jackson even concurs that the lakers need kobe to jack up a lot of shot when he feels the offense is sluggish. “
Great article
I often say to myself, “why can’t I be great?” Meaning Lebron, Kobe, Jordan, etc., started out as regular people/players (with a huge dash of natural talent) who through hard work, harder than everyone else, made it to the top? Shouldn’t we all strive for perfection in what we love? Worse case scenario, you end up “really damn good”, which ain’t bad at all.
Vince carter apparently said the same thing to Jordan at that age too, except ended it with “… but i’ll shoot threes instead”