Linsanity Overwhelms The Defending NBA Champions; Durant Drops 51 On Denver

So many story lines to watch during Sunday’s Mavs/Knicks national TV matchup: Carmelo Anthony‘s anticipated return ultimately being postponed another day; the Phoenix glory days reunion with Amar’e Stoudemire, Mike D’Antoni and Shawn Marion; Dirk Nowitzki‘s chance to prove he really does deserve an All-Star berth; Jason Kidd and Vince Carter playing on the Madison Square Garden court for perhaps the final time in their respective careers; Tyson Chandler seeing his former Dallas teammates for the first time since they won a championship together; NYC native Lamar Odom playing in front of his hometown crowd; and newly-signed J.R. Smith playing his first game as a Knick … Oh yeah, and there was something about this new point guard on the Knicks who’s been playing pretty well lately. Pretty much everything the Knicks did, Mike Tirico and Hubie Brown managed to link back to Jeremy Lin. During the second quarter, we swear we heard Bald-Head Mike credit Lin for New York’s 1970 NBA championship and for designing J.R. Smith’s last four tattoos. Hubie was ready to make Lin the poster child for his campaign that the NBA start recording hockey assists (the pass leading to the pass leading to the bucket). And in the studio, Magic Johnson made it his mission to put his personal stamp of approval on Lin as a legit player. Of course Lin also had the sit-down interview halftime feature where Rachel Nichols tried to make him cry, and the ABC cameras were so trained on Lin that they forgot to give Dallas’ owner, Odom’s wife and Spike Lee their usual allotment of camera time … The Knicks broke away with a 17-0 run in the first quarter, leading by a dozen at the end of the frame after Lin (28 pts, 14 asts, 5 stls, 7 TOs) beat the buzzer with a floater over Dirk. Smith (15 pts) came off the bench and hit three triples during the run, including a step-back in the corner with the shot clock winding down … The Mavs cut the lead to three by halftime, then came out in the third quarter playing like you’d expect the defending NBA champs to play. Dirk started the run with a fadeaway, then baited Amar’e into a four-point play. Vince knocked down a three, J-Kidd made a pull-up, and Marion hit a runner as the Mavs started to find more holes in New York’s defense than the Brooklyn Brawler’s t-shirt … Dallas was threatening to make it a blowout before J-Lin got consecutive and-ones off the drive to bring NY back to life, then ended the third quarter with a backcourt steal and dunk. Steve Novak took over for a spell early in the fourth as the game officially reached “playoff atmosphere,” netting 14 points and four threes in what felt like maybe a minute. Lin stuck two more pull-up threes â€“ one in front of Dirk and another in front of Marion â€“ and New York found itself up by five with 30 seconds left. Dallas’ last good possession resulted in Lin stripping Dirk (34 pts, 11-20 FG) and during an awkward pause where everybody was waiting for a foul to be called, Chandler (14 pts, 10 rebs, 3 blks) ended up all alone for a breakaway dunk that was the dagger …
Spike Lee is apparently over his Landry Fields crush â€“ he’s now wearing a Harvard No. 4 jersey on the sidelines. Do you think Spike broke the news to Landry via text, or did Landry arrive for shootaround with Joey Greco and a camera crew at his side? Not that Spike has ever been a front-runner or anything, though. (This is the part when you cough and say “Kobe Doin’ Work”) … You know a basketball team is on fire when they start games in the kind of rhythm that would have you believe it’s already the second half. The Heat hit the ground running â€“ when they weren’t flying â€“ against Orlando yesterday and never looked back. Dwyane Wade (27 pts, 6 rebs, 3 blks) made the game’s first bucket on the kind of turnaround fadeaway that normal people don’t even attempt until they’ve at least run up and down the court a few times, then Wade hit an even tougher turnaround from the corner a few minutes later. Flash added a half-court alley-oop dunk (courtesy LeBron) and a Jordan-esque up-and-under on his way to 19 first-half points … LeBron (25 pts, 11 rebs, 8 asts) gave the Heat a 20-point lead with three minutes left in the game on a breakaway pump-handle slam that just further teased everybody who wants to see a real superstar in the All-Star Weekend dunk contest, then he and the starters called it a day … Keep reading to hear about the stat stuffers in OKC …
D’antoni riding Lin hard….45mins….smh
I’ll just repost here.
Someone asked who was gonna get the first 50 of the season. I think Kobe was #1 on that list, but im pretty sure Durant came in at #2. When that guy is on, he may be the most dangerous man in basketball. Even more so than Kobe (he’s taller and younger at this point).
Add in Westbrook going for 40pts 9ast and Ibaka with 11blocks 14pts 15reb for the triple dip. Gooooot D@mn this team is scary.
I feel bad for Denver, they were on their way to a win then the perfect storm came.
Anyone who wonders why OKC won’t even think about trading Russ, these kinda games is your answer.
And you wanna know just how flucked up this season is?
When was the last time you saw a head to head match up of the #1 overall pick and the LAST overall pick in the same draft….and Mr. Irrelevant (Isaiah Thomas 23pts 8reb 11ast) outplays the #1 pick (23pts 3reb 1ast). Add that to guys like Shumpert, Lin, Niko Pekovic, Ryan Anderson, Norris Cole and a few other no name guys that are shining. Either there are a bunch of GMs who need to be fired, or the world is coming to an end.
First
i don’t know why guys are so surprised that pekovic is playing well. dude did played really good in euroleague for a long time, he plays well for his national team. i was surprised that he didn’t get a chance to play last season. he’s not skilled as most of nba centers but he’s tough and gritty with decent touch. guess you can call him stronger version of marc gasol.
that jersey thing with spike and lin. i agree with few points that Austin wrote in his piece about lin and linsanity being racial thing, but i wasn’t sure are all those who are hooked up on lin non black fans or just everybody in general. because spike is black and it seems he’s huge fan of jeremy :)
damn, what’s with those lakers?!? it’s painful to be a fan this season. star winning and be championship level team or start loosing and be awful team, don’t do this damn it. it would be easier, i’d get high expectations or no expectations, this way i have no idea how to feel :)
I just read the article about Jason Terry saying how Jeremy Lin is benefiting from playing in a certain system. Thank you Captain Obvious. What player besides Kobe, Lebron, etc doesn’t benefit from playing in a specific system? Kinda sounds like he’s trying to rain on Lin’s parade. You make Terry a 1st option and let him iso the entire time? Don’t think he’d be as effective. Shawn Marion said it’s amazing how many pick and rolls they run for Lin. Isn’t that the pot calling the kettle black? Didn’t he play for D’Antoni as well? He’s the ultimate “system” player (although you could argue his hustle style of play and the fact you don’t have to call plays for him would fit anywhere).
Wonder if they changed their minds after they lost the game?
wow you guys still have Lin as the headline? That’s called riding D*** 51, 40 and a triple double, all by different players has never happended before in the history of the nba it was the game of the year(season) so far.
And guys are just taking hold of their own destiny, there are a lot of good players who never get an oppurtunity to play in a system that allows them to florish in their speciality.
Damn, Miami OKC could be an amazing finals series
@ yoda
Unfortunately it’s time to bury those expectations. Let’s be realistic for a second …
We have the retarded son of our owner playing GM. Mike Brown still has no clue how to run an offense and guys like Kuester aren’t helping much. Ettore Messina is probably the smartest guy on our coaching staff and he’s not getting a shot anytime soon. Kobe is taking fadaways against the double team instead of using Gasol/Bynum and playing inside-out. Kobe and the bigs are playing crazy minutes so that’s probably gonna backfire later in the season/playoffs. Fisher and World Peace are done. Blake and Barnes are inconsistent and no one would notice if Kapono or Walton were out of the league tomorrow. Kobe is about to make 25, 28 and 30 million over the next few seasons so we are pretty much screwed financially as well as the Buss family won’t pay much luxury tax to be a first/second round team.
melo, get well soon.
the haters are scared.
i dunno y kobe getting mad at the lakers on a potential pau trade…the lakers only have eyes on dwight right now, so really it’s the magic holding things up. i hope kobe doesn’t think if there were a way to have been gotten dwight that the lakers would have been chillin. kobe, blame otis.
@ Showtime
well, after Junior took over and brown came, then we got punk’d on that CP3 deal, i thought this season is 100% bust. then we started to win something so i thought ok might’ve been wrong, not sure about championship but deep playoff run is there. then we started to play like we play, we win against good teams then we get screwed against bad team and vice versa. it’s so frustrating not knowing what to expect, but as a fan i still hope they will turn around and start playing proper way after all star. and who knows, maybe we get sloan as head coach ( i know, wishful thinking).
Scared of constant nagging and bitching? in one ear, out the other. More of like that puking, (about to) throw up feeling… Don’t you just get so damn sick and tired of that bullshit? nag at home, at work, on the road, driving, commuting etc… bitch, whine, moan, complain… on a loop.
dimemag is one of the few places left in a fast dwindling nagger-free world. and you dare take it away? lol.
Give us a break, beiber bitch. We get it. You still don’t. When will it all end? You gonna do this douchebaggery for every tiny hint of fluking it right? You dying or something? Cancer, AIDS, any incurable disease? Not that retarded… even a mentally deficient person eventually realizes his/her limits. Even a damn dog can. Let us know so we can give you your space. give our respects, bury you, say a prayer, piss on your grave and laugh like hell. haha.
Either you got balls made of adamantium or your just the type that keeps on naggin, shouting at the rain. Are you Rosie O’Donnell trying his/her hand at hoops this time?
And its only a fucking Monday, dammit… looooong week ahead…….
and if you claim to be right, let’s see some proof – solid evidence and not that tippy tappy ducking like mayweather kind of technical BS you usually do when some of the cats here get one on you…
convince the shit out of my face and i’ll stay off your ass. hell, i’ll even get on the beiber wagon and back up your opinions no matter what the fuck. i’ll even laugh at your jokes – or will laugh at one when you post one…
oh shit, you post like hell but i think you haven’t even said one stinking corny recycled canned joke here…? i can’t recall you ever saying a damn line of humor. not one drop. all so serious, all complaining, all so… DULL & BORING. prove that. loooooool
…ruined a long work day and now im gonna try to do the same… i hope… assuming your not gonna duck like floyd and talk “system” like jason terry…
dime cats and flw haters,
apologies, sorry, my bad, gommennasai shout out, BTW… or pie-say and solly as they say it now in New York… hehe
no excuses. just had to. felt like it. scrolling past can only do so much. and my boy fuego lookin dead tired throwing too many punches the last few rounds/days… lol
Post # 2’s repost line did me in… which led to reading some of yesterday’s news and posts. and the resident cunt was broadcasting yesterday’s news in Full HD 1080p 7.1 dolby surround…
The Asshole still hasn’t shown me where everyone said Kobe was washed up, and you know he’s got all of those smack bookmarked for when he’s gets lucky.
If Melo averages 25 with Lin, he’ll be fine. If he’s only gettin 15 like Amare, I think there will be problems. Only good thing is Melo plays alot better with a decent point guard.
Don’t really count Durrant’s 50 as it happened in OT.
Dirk was massive last night but Novak’s fourth killed us.
Lakers are a total mess right now. Chalk up more losses to come too with Blazers up next then roadies against Dallas and OKC (LA is now 5-11 on the road). Since that trade-demand fiasco in ’07 KB learnt his lesson and kept his mouth shit regarding roster moves. Him speaking up now about Pau must mean its gettin outta hand. Damn.
As a Laker fan its just painful to watch. Laker 4 life tho.
*shut
Shitfaced hella cranky….run for it biebs LOL
You can add Pekovic to the Top 5 List of Guys I Don’t Want to Run Into in a Dark Alley in Europe.
1. Ivan Drago
2. Pekovic
3. Kirilenko’s back tattoo
4. beiber newz (dude’s so annoying I would just give him my wallet and run away screaming just to make him shut the fuck up for a sec)
5. Greg Ostertag in a leather jacket
I was reading that Kobe talking about his teammates having difficulties getting emotionally involved in games every night. Then he went on to bash management…doesn’t this guy realize he is doing more to hurt his team than anyone else? His teammates find it hard to get involved because they have a guy who is jacking up 30 shots a night, outside the offense, and at a very low percentage. Guy is soooooo far out of touch, it’s brutal. Maybe if his coach had the skills to put together some sort of offense, there would be an option to like, run plays or something…
The Lin hype is really brutal. You know when conventional local news broadcasts are bringing it up on a day to day basis (even one calling him “Justin Lin”) it is a little overboard. Lin seems like a really down to earth and humble kid, his story is great, but the city of new york, the knicks and all of their fans are still giant bandwagon riding douchebag motherfuckers. I am guessing this streak is going to go on a little while, then Lin is going to get PAID and then he’s going to fall back to earth as a solid player (not a star) and new york fans will turn on him. This will end badly, it is SOOOO overhyped that the only way it can’t is if Lin wins them 5-6 championships, cures cancer and turns around the economy.
Minnesota just need to trade Beasley for Galinari so they can become the bleach boys!
so control says what i say about kobe and management but takes a different route, still all the same of questioning kobe. and yesterday when i said guys cant wait to say the lin hype is getting tiring, some ppl said i was wrong ? what did he say in his second paragraph?
shitface, you must think it’s cool to just yell up a bitchstorm at me cuz now it’s like you are the new en fuego. not enuff sports topics to talk about? i am not even mad at you cuz i know you just want to rant and rave so i know it’s hallow yelling, seeing as how your comment does not warrant the energy you used for anything i said today. so i know you just looking for beef. have a great day.
haha. balls of steel? did i read that right?
turnovers be damned…. Lin is on a roll.
I thought yesterday would be a great test to see if his stones were legit, and they are.
If you asked 50 current and former NBA coaches if they were to receive a starting point guard who wins 90% of his starts, but turns the ball over 7-8 times a game, how many do you think would take that point guard?
how many haters out there wanted to see the knicks lose to a championship contender so they can talk all the shit they wanted to validate their potential shit talk in that regard about how lin fairs against greater teams? hmmmmmmmmm
i really think ppl are underestimating the magnitude of melo birthing linsanity. telling his head coach, when the knicks were in a really tuff spot to put the bench warmer in the game. melo pleadin to his coach to hav lin run the point and the fact melo saw somethin in the kid in the practices or wherever they had time to play together. i doubt ppl are really thinking about the big judgement call that took from carmelo anthony.
Relax, control. I am a Knicks fan since the early 90’s. Yeah, it’s been a hell of a bandwagon man. Look at all the championships we have in the last 30 years!
How can you blame NY for clinging on to a glimmer of hope when the last time the Knicks won anything, Nixon was President? The Knicks finally have a viable point guard. Pessimistic fucks like you can try to piss on our parade all you want, but we’re still going Linsane baby, yeah!!!
And 5-6 chips is not necessary. If the Knicks can just win a playoff series (preferably against Boston or Philly), I’ll be happy about this season.
i think when baron davis returns he’ll excite the fans in a way lin does too cuz
1….his passing skills/flashiness are much better than lin’s and i expect him to do some crazy shit with the ball in that field
2…his handles are much better than lin’s and the crowd will want to see him run the break and do fakes, drives and no look kick outs
you don’t lose those skills thru old age and if baron is in shape since they held him out THIS long, he will provide more excitement from the pg slot.
baron, im waiting for u too. and josh harrellson. get well soon peeps.
Big Freeze
My hate never relaxes. When it comes to the knicks, I can keep the hate strong 24/7, and even for stupid shit. I could hear about the knicks donating 5 million dollars to homeless people, and I’d point out that they are homeless because new york is a hell hole where people don’t care about each other in the first place. It’s just a hobby for me, but one I take seriously, haha.
The current media hype machine justifies my hate for new york, and is an example of all I hate about the place. The people there just think they are center of the universe, the arrogance and ego is beyond anything in history…
The hate in you is strong, bro. It’s refreshing to see someone embrace the extreme hater inside them. Unlike beiber newz, who hates himself and takes it out on us.
Big Freeze
Amen to that, it just sucks that it creates 100s of posts we need to ignore…I hate taking a break from work, seeing 80 posts and thinking a great discussion is going on, then seeing a whole lot of bullshit. What a waste of time, sometimes…
I appreciate Linsanity, makes fans feel good especially New York. i love it. But 2 teammates scoring more than 40 each is special. the last time this was done i think it was Jalen Rose and Reggie miller got over 40 each. it is more special since it is 50-40 pts for 2 guys. Add a triple double from another teammate (Ibaka) for a franchise(OKC/Seattle) that has not had a 3DBL that consisted of blocks. THAT IS HEADLINE.
WTF? 51 doesnt count for Durant? did the baskets he made not count? do we stop counting stats after regulation? I am assuming that Jordan DID NOT score 63 pts in playoff game against Boston cuz it ended after 2OT. umm yeah ok makes sense now.
this was not hard to find:
[dimemag.com]
“^^^^^^^Love the Faker fans. lying, stealing and cheating your way to championships. Raping, molesting and being all around arrogant – these are the values that the Faker organization stand by. I suppose this is the American way. It just disappoints me that ethics have been compromised, specifically by certain teams (FAkers). I’m glad Stern veto’d the CP3 trade to the Fakers. Time for new blood and time for Faker fans to sit around with a shitty team, a GARBAGE coach that looks mildly retarded, and a superstar who is on his way to becoming a white dwarf. Enjoy mediocraty (while it lasts).”
Knicks are going from disaster to one of the deepest teams in the League.
I might be delusional, but the Knicks have the personnel to play similar to the Mavs last year. Carmelo has the ability to be Dirk, an efficient high-post scorer and knock-down shooter. Lin is Kidd, a distributor who can hit his open jumpers. JR is Jason Terry, a shooting machine. Chandler is Chandler. Shump is like Deshawn Stevenson, the defensive spark plug who can also hit a three. Novak = Brian Cardinal. The wild card is Baron Davis. If he can stay healthy and play smart, teh Knicks have a shot at competing in the playoffs. That’s a huge if, though.
On the other hand, the Knicks do not have an elite defensive player like Marion or a great coach like Rick Carlisle. For these reasons, I don’t see them being able to play effective defense against superstars like Lebron or Rose.
Kobe’s teammates look so dispondent. I can’t believe phx just rolled them like that. a couple times when Kobe had the ball on the perimeter, I watched gasoline and Bynum just turn and and try to box out for an offensive rebound. they aren’t even showin for the ball cuz he has just phased them out. the suns announcers were even like why isn’t Kobe looking inside at those guys against frye(who is 30th team all defense). 13 missed off balance forced shots and 10 turnovers later. it would be interesting to see what they say privately about him cuz no one seems to talk to him on the floor, in the huddle or on the bench. he’s just a prick.
nothing worse than playing with a guy like that. just sucks the life outta you.
pretty cool set of games yesterday tho, some great finishes and storylines. thunder are stuffing stats like a pre-teen does her bra.
good to see isaih thomas get the starting job. he’s a baller. damon stoudemire clone
And Stat is just there.
I totally agree, silky. Even when the Lakers win, if it’s Kobe putting in all the work, the rest of his teammates don’t even feel like they contributed to the win. Hopefully Kobe will be sick of hearing all the shit-talk and will freeze himself out like he did vs Phoenix in 2006. That shit was bizarre and satisfying.
i luv how ppl hav become nba athlete whisperers, able to know exactly what players think and feel.
anyone wanna take some wagers? for all star weekend?
if charles barkley’s team loses, i’ll disappear and never show my presence on this site again…but what happens if they win?
It’s not hard to predict what someone is feeling when their body language tells you everything.
Mike D’Antoni still needs to be FIRED!
Jeremy Lin saving his life right now!…Lin also helping Steve Novak re-define himself.
Russ Westbrook is NICE!
Im becoming more and more of a fan of his. Dude can ball. That Thunder team aint going NOWHERE without him!
Try pairing Durant with Andre Miller and watch how that team falls off…..
wow….it is VERY POSSIBLE that Jason Kidd will never play in the Garden again. damn. sad. Ive ALWAYS liked Jason Kidd. One of the best to EVER do it.
as for Vince Carter…who cares if he never goes to the Garden again. we all stopped giving a shit about him in 2004….
THINGS I THINK I THINK
– Elton Brand got robbed!
– Amar’e Stoudemire will never have a 30pt game for the Knicks ever again.
– Ryan Anderson gonna get a fat contract and then SUCK.
– JR Smith gonna average the most shots per 48min.
– Jeremy Lin gonna average the most TO per 48min.
– Denver Nuggs need a “Go to” guy.
– Houston Rockets made good on Lowery over Aaron Brooks.
– Lakers/Bulls gonna trade Carlos Boozer for Pau Gasol.
@beiber newz — “i luv how ppl hav become nba athlete whisperers, able to know exactly what players think and feel.”
All I can do is nod in agreement.
Here’s my take on the Knicks: People hate on them because guys who never talked about liking the Knicks all of a sudden are going apeshit over them. IT happens with every good team, but more often it’s in NY and Boston. So even though my favorite player of all time was a Knick (Ewing), guys like Beiber make me want them to suck. Not because I want the Knicks to suck, but because I want guys like Beiber to get blasted on. And Beiber did have the one great line about 3 Stacks of gay porn, but ran it into the ground about 2 days later. Give Beiber credit, and good luck finding someone to take you up on the Barkley bet. Nobody will bet anything worthwhile on an exhibition game.
I agree with Sluth, if Melo comes back and gets to average 25, it will be cool. If he is getting less than Amare or Lin, it’ll be trouble. I still hope he screws it all up though.
The Lakers could have been fine if they kept their team from last season. Give it the one go with the old guys in a short season where you just have to get into the playoffs, but like everyone knows, the wrong kid is running the team now.
And everything control is saying today is awesome.
where does aaron brooks even play now? he was damn good a season or two ago
@ Austin
Do you really think they aren’t pissed at Kobe? I’m a Laker fan sitting on the couch and I’m pissed now put yourself in their situation:
First Bynum & Gasol are playing help D trying to cover up for Fisher’s, Kobe’s and World Peace’s defensive mistakes, then fighting for the defensive rebound, sprinting on offense (rimrunning, as Mike Brown loves to call it), fight for deep post position only to be ignored, get out of the paint to avoid the 3-second-call only to fight their 280 pound opponent again for post position and finally see Kobe brick another triple from 26 feet out. Do you guys have any idea how hard the bigs work for postion?
It’s really not rocket science
JKidd was classy last night, hsaking LIn’s hand after the game and wishing him luck in the future. I have mad respect for his game and his professionalism.
OKC is legit, not that anyone here needs me to tell them that. I’m just glad that the west has a team like them who can compete with the Heat (who I hate) in June. It seems likely that’ll be the finals and it’s going to be an awesome matchup. I’d like to see LBJ try to posterize Perk and end up on his ass. Durant/LBJ, Westbrook/Wade, Ibaka/RuPaul, Harden/MIA Bench…I love this game!
My wife was tired of watching basketball so we changed the channel and missed OKC’s 50+40+Trip/Dub. Shame!
BTW^…hsaking=shaking
Cosign both Biebs n AB today:
@beiber newz â€” “i luv how ppl hav become nba athlete whisperers, able to know exactly what players think and feel.”
As for the Knicks, Lin took 20 shots, JR took 16. I still need to see how they gonna fold in Melo n Boom. Knicks should just trade Melo right now for Josh Smith. He the closest thing to the Matrix in his prime, he rebounds, blocks shots, defends and dude is an underrated passer.
Of course the playoffs will come around and the knicks will wish they still had Melo…
@ heckler – Gasol for Boozer? why exactly would the Lakers do that?
Yep jzsmoove, he didn’t have 50 at 48 mins so I don’t count it. MJ’s games of 55 point in playoff games without OT are more impressive to me than his 63 with an extra 15 mins. Just me, I waiting till someone gets 50 in 48 minutes.
We get go get rid of Beiber, I’m taking that bet!
@Showtime — But again, and I know this is a bigger conversation than just the ’11-12 Lakers, I have to look at the mindset that goes behind how we look at scoring the basketball.
Why is basketball the only sport where it’s acceptable to sulk and not give 100% effort just because you’re not getting the ball as much as you want? Bynum and Gasol, for example, can impact a game in other ways besides scoring. Why isn’t it enough to rebound, block shots, defend your man, get some assists, and create space/angles for guys like Kobe (whose best skill is scoring) to score?
Go talk to an NFL offensive lineman. They NEVER touch the ball in any meaningful way, but does that mean they’re not as involved in their team’s wins and losses? Does that mean they don’t impact the game? Is not getting the ball an acceptable excuse for them to stop playing hard? I’m pretty sure every offensive lineman or defensive player would like to do something with the ball more often than they do. Pretty sure every NASCAR pit crew member would like to get behind the wheel every now and then. Pretty sure every baseball player wants to bat 7-8 times a game instead of 3-4. But guess what? They still go out and do their jobs and help their teams and don’t get a free pass for whining about not getting the glory.
Only in basketball (and maybe hockey, I guess) do you have guys who can pout about not getting the ball — or media and fans who do the pouting for them — and everybody is OK with it. Only in basketball do we believe that everybody is entitled to getting the glory a certain number of times.
I know these are all different sports and the ball moves in different ways, but it’s still strange to me.
Lakers need to make a trade for Devin Harris.
end of story. semi-young point guard. still has end-to-end speed. young enough to defend his position. skilled enough to score if he has to. and wont come in thinking he’s the best player on the team.
if not Devin Harris…the only other point guard that’ll fit their team system and style is Kirk Hinrich.
____________________________________________________
Carmelo Anthony will be fine. dude has been in the league for 9yrs. Im sure he knows how to fit in with other players just fine. i WOULDNT worry if I were a Knicks fan. The team chemistry is great right now. if you think Melo will mess it up, your really giving him too much credit.
…jeremy lin will have to adjust to Melo more than Melo will have to adjust to him. Carmelo is STILL the best player on that team.
side note: the knicks should have cut mike bibby, not renaldo balkman for jr smiths roster spot.
_____________________________________________________
@KD
I’d trade Melo for Josh Smith in a heartbeat. Love his game and he rebounds and defends!
@sluth
Kobe got 81 in 48 min. That’s something.