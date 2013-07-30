Lionel Messi Thanks Nate Robinson On Facebook For Wearing His Number 10 As A Tribute

07.29.13 5 years ago

By now you’ve probably heard that Nate Robinson will wear No. 10 while playing with the Denver Nuggets next season. Four days ago, Nate informed his Instagram followers that he’d be rocking the number 10 as an homage to arguably the greatest soccer player in the world, Lionel Messi. It seems Messi heard about Robinson’s veneration.

Robinson announced the number change on Instagram. Previously, he wore No. 2 and then changed to No. 4 before re-signing with the Knicks in 2009. Robinson captioned his new number announcement by saying:

“New look new # hope y’all like this #10 more than me cuz I love it … I’m #10 like my guy messi #holdat #dimetime10 #teamrobinson #stateofnate billy bob said it best – 10 a F’n 10″.

Messi must have heard of the homage because he posted a thanks to Robinson for his 47 million followers on Facebook to see.

Just to give you an idea of Messi’s global popularity on the soccer pitch, Nate has only 633,000 likes on Facebook. But Robinson might have a few more after Messi’s thanks.

h/t @NuggetsNews

Do you think Messi will go see a Nuggets game now? How would Robinson do as a soccer player?

