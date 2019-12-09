The Timberwolves visited Staples Center on Sunday night and were rudely greeted by Anthony Davis and LeBron James, who combined for 82 points in a 142-125 Lakers win.

The matchup between All-Star big men in Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns didn’t go especially well for the Wolves’ center, as Davis hung 50 points on Minnesota while Towns went just 7-of-16 from the field (and 1-of-7 from three) for 19 points along with eight assists. It will be a night on the court for Towns to write-off, but at least he did have one significant fan in attendance that won’t care about all of that.

Lizzo, who is nominated for eight Grammys, was sitting courtside for the game, as she began her career in Minneapolis, Minnesota before moving to L.A., and was interviewed on the Wolves broadcast. While she said she liked both teams (the smart and diplomatic answer as a famous musician that goes on tours), she made sure to note that she is a very big Karl-Anthony Towns fan, going so far as to do a little remix of “Truth Hurts” to include the Minnesota big man.

Lizzo likes some Karl-Anthony Towns. Quite a lot, in fact. pic.twitter.com/bzfaawU4uh — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) December 9, 2019

At the least, Towns now knows he has a very famous fan in Lizzo, as she is clearly very fond of the All-Star. We’ll have to see if he gets name dropped in an actual song in the near future, but for now can settle for this short remix.

