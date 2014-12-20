Local Houston TV Station Uses NBA 2K15 Pic Of Troy Daniels To Report Trade

#Philadelphia 76ers
12.20.14 4 years ago

Yesterday’s trade sending Corey Brewer from the Timberwolves to the Rockets included Houston’s brief hero from last year’s playoffs, Troy Daniels. The sharpshooter was dealt to Houston in the exchange for Daniels and a draft pick in a three-team exchange that also included the 76ers’ Alexey Shved going to Houston and Ronny Turiaf going to Philadelphia. One local Houston station reporting the story used a NBA 2K15 screen grab rather than a real-life photo of Daniels in their segment.

Call it life imitating art, or simply a lazy producer, but it doesn’t change the fact Daniels’ life-like avatar for the most popular basketball video game in the world acted as a stand-in for, you know, a real photograph:

Daniels told Fox26 Sports he was “shocked” by the deal, but added, “The great part about it is, it’s still the NBA. I can go hopefully play a lot more.”

Or play some NBA 2K, which is slowly blurring with reality.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSAlexey ShvedCorey BrewerHouston RocketsMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESNBA 2K15PHILADELPHIA 76ERSSmackTroy Daniels

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP