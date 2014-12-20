Local Houston TV Station Uses NBA 2K15 Pic Of Troy Daniels To Report Trade

Yesterday’s trade sending Corey Brewer from the Timberwolves to the Rockets included Houston’s brief hero from last year’s playoffs, Troy Daniels. The sharpshooter was dealt to Houston in the exchange for Daniels and a draft pick in a three-team exchange that also included the 76ers’ Alexey Shved going to Houston and Ronny Turiaf going to Philadelphia. One local Houston station reporting the story used a NBA 2K15 screen grab rather than a real-life photo of Daniels in their segment.

Call it life imitating art, or simply a lazy producer, but it doesn’t change the fact Daniels’ life-like avatar for the most popular basketball video game in the world acted as a stand-in for, you know, a real photograph:

Did @MyFoxHouston just use a pic from a video game for ex @HoustonRockets player Troy Daniels? Wow! pic.twitter.com/l7LTKmCXnN — J Ceynar (@Jpceynar) December 20, 2014

Daniels told Fox26 Sports he was “shocked” by the deal, but added, “The great part about it is, it’s still the NBA. I can go hopefully play a lot more.”

Or play some NBA 2K, which is slowly blurring with reality.

