Lonzo Ball Somehow Lost A Shooting Contest To A Shoeless Bow Wow

Lonzo Ball took a very strange L in a shooting contest. Rapper Bow Wow — nee Shad Moss — posted a video on Instagram showing he and Ball squaring off in a shooting contest where the Beware of Dog rapper comes out victorious.

Ball apparently won the first contest, which makes sense because he’s a professional NBA player and Bow Wow is shoeless and known for a song called “Basketball,” not his actual skills on the court. But in the video, Ball takes the loss as the formerly Lil rapper sinks shot after shot.

Bow Wow posted the video early Tuesday morning, which shows a group of people watching Ball and Moss exchange attempts behind the 3-point line.