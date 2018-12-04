Lou Williams’ Late Three Gave The Clippers A Big Win Over The Pelicans

12.03.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Clippers have been the most surprising team of the season thus far in the NBA, as a squad most considered to be a fringe playoff team at best is 16-7 and tied atop the Western Conference more than a quarter of the way into the season.

Despite not having a clear top star to lead the way, the Clippers are getting it done on both ends of the floor with balance and depth. L.A.’s gotten a boost this season from rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as well as a healthy Danilo Gallinari and the human energy booster Montrezl Harrell off the bench.

Still, when it gets down to crunch time the Clippers still turn to Tobias Harris and Lou Williams for buckets. Williams has long been one of the NBA’s premier bucket-getters off the bench, but in Los Angeles he’s flourished in that role like never before. Last year he was almost an All-Star, and while he may not be having quite the same season this year, he’s still capable of hitting big time shots.

Against New Orleans on Monday night, LouWill lifted the Clippers to a big time win over a fellow playoff contender with a fading three-pointer to beat the shot clock with the Clippers down one with under 10 seconds to play.

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGSLos Angeles ClippersLou WilliamsNEW ORLEANS PELICANS

