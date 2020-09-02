Guarding James Harden seems terrible. There might not be a less pleasant job in basketball than being tasked with checking the Houston Rockets’ MVP candidate. Harden has a better understanding than any other player in basketball of how to get to the free throw line, he’s able to mix skill and power to go at defenders, and, oh by the way, he also has the greenest light to let it fly from deep of any player we’ve seen and he’s capable of trying (and connecting) on stepback threes that opponents just cannot stop. Even on his off nights, drawing the Harden assignment seems, truly, like a miserable experience.

This is what makes the fact that the Oklahoma City Thunder found someone who can at least battle admirably against Harden so fascinating. What makes that endlessly more fascinating, though, is who that someone is: Luguentz Dort, a 21-year-old undrafted Canadian rookie from Arizona State whose singular job in this series has been “guard the most ruthless offensive player in the world.”

Dort did not play in Game 1 against the Rockets, a 111-98 win for Houston in which Billy Donovan threw, primarily, the 1-2 punch of Dennis Schröder and Terrance Ferguson at Harden, per NBA.com’s matchup data. Harden was excellent, scoring 37 points on 12-for-22 shooting from the field and 6-for-13 from three. A number of guys got to spend some time checking him, too, and largely, it didn’t go well.

One guy who did not get the chance to try and slow down Harden was Dort, who hurt his knee in Oklahoma City’s penultimate seeding game and did not return until Game 2 against the Rockets. Since returning, though, he has drawn the Harden assignment, and done as well as anyone could, let alone someone who is still getting used to life in the NBA and played in 29 total games before the league’s COVID-19 hiatus began in March.

Here is the thing that makes Dort such a good defender: Despite the fact that, at 6’3, he is not the tallest player, he is 220 pounds and quite strong for his size. At last year’s NBA Draft Combine, Dort benched 185 pounds 14 times, which tied for the sixth-best mark among all players. An impressive athlete beyond this, NBAAthlete.com listed Dort as the most athletic combo guard in the 2019 class — his bSPARQ score was the best in the draft among guards and wings — and put him in their bSPARQ Hall of Fame. Add in that he is a very willing defender and Dort has everything a coach wants to try and slow down the most prolific guards that basketball has to offer.

Even still, there is guarding those sorts of players and guarding Harden, but Dort has handled that about as well as one can. Per NBA.com, Dort has been the Thunder’s primary defender against Harden in every game where he has played. Here’s how this has gone for Harden:

Game 2: 6:09 minutes with Dort as his primary defender, 9 points, 1-for-7 from the field, 1-for-7 from three

Game 3: 7:34, 9, 2-for-14, 1-for-9

Game 4: 9:23, 18, 5-for-13, 4-for-9

Game 5: 4:34, 16, 5-for-6, 3-for-4

Game 6: 4:10, 6, 2-for-4, 1-for-3

Total: 31:50, 58 points, 15-for-44 (34.1 percent), 10-for-32 (31.3 percent)