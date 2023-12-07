One cool thing about the NBA right now is how you can, on any given night, see a guy do some of the most ludicrous stuff you have ever seen out of a professional basketball player. Sure, you’re not guaranteed to see incredible performances all the time, but the level of play league-wide has never been higher, and there are more players than ever capable of completely taking over a game.

Few are better at this than Luka Doncic, who will frequently stuff the stat sheet over the course of a basketball game. On Wednesday night, he only needed a half to do just that, as Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks into the locker room during their game against the Utah Jazz with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

FIRST HALF TRIPLE-DOUBLE 🤯 Luka tallied a TRIPLE-DOUBLE of 29 PTS, 10 REB, and 10 AST in the 1H 😤



It is, quite frankly, hilarious how good this guy at the game of basketball. As you can guess, Doncic set a little history here, as he became the first player in NBA history to get a 25-point triple-double over one half of play. He’s also the fourth player since 2000 to record a triple-double by halftime of a basketball game.

Luka Dončić notched 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the first 25-point triple-double in a half in NBA history.

Luka Dončić in the first half: 29 PTS

10 AST

10 REB He joins Russell Westbrook, Domantas Sabonis, and Nikola Jokić as the only players since 2000 to have a triple-double by halftime in a game.

You will not be surprised to learn that, thanks to Doncic, Dallas held a 74-51 lead at the half.