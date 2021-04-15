The Mavs and Grizzlies met in Memphis on Wednesday night in a terrific game between two of the league’s top young stars, as Ja Morant and Luka Doncic squared off and did not disappoint with their efforts.

It looked for all the world like the Grizzlies would get the win after Luka Doncic somewhat surprisingly drove to the basket down three with under five seconds to play and got fouled, splitting the free throws and sending a 90 percent shooter to the line on the other end in Grayson Allen. However, Allen somehow missed both free throws and Dallas called timeout on the rebound with 1.8 seconds remaining to advance the ball needing a three to win or a two to tie.

Somehow, Memphis let Luka Doncic get free to catch the inbound and the man who’s made a name for himself with clutch stepback threes did something completely different, hitting a three-point floater at the buzzer to give Dallas a 114-113 win.

Review confirmed he got the ball off just in time and had his foot behind the line when he let go the circus shot for the game-winner, as the Grizzlies were handed a gutting loss after playing terrific all night. Doncic finished with 29 points, nine assists, and five rebounds on 10-of-20 shooting and just 3-of-10 from three, but none bigger than that ridiculous winner.

The Grizzlies had a balanced effort, with five players in double figures led by Allen who had 23 on an otherwise terrific shooting night prior to his crucial missed free throws. Morant finished with 17 points, five assists, and four rebounds, while Jonas Valanciunas had 19 points and 15 boards inside. It was a big win for the Mavs who are now 2.5 games clear of Memphis for the 7-seed in the West at 30-24, and just one game back of Portland for the all important 6-seed to avoid the play-in. The Grizzlies slide to 27-26, just a game ahead of Golden State for eighth as the West playoff race cocntinues to heat up.