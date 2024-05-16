Luka Doncic Led The Mavs To A Crucial Game 5 Win In OKC

After stealing Game 4 in Dallas on Monday night with an incredible come from behind win, the Thunder returned home for a pivotal Game 5, deadlocked at 2-2 with the Mavs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s performance in Game 4 seemed to lift the Thunder’s spirits, but unfortunately any hopes from the MVP runner-up that his effort would help settle down his teammates and get more out of them back home were dashed with yet another woeful shooting performance in a 104-92 loss to the Mavs.

The game followed a similar script to Game 4, with OKC falling behind early due to an inability to put the ball in the basket, as Dallas’ defense continued to swarm shooters and deny any decent looks at the rim. On the other end, Luka Doncic looked to be moving much better after appearing very bothered by his right knee issues in Game 4. He not only shot the ball well, but was absolutely dealing to set up his teammates with open shots and lobs, as the Mavs continually punished the Thunder with finishes at the rim.

LOB CITY. 5 big-time alley-oops from the Mavs… in the 1st half 🤯 pic.twitter.com/k5Vjnv6Hot — NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2024

After PJ Washington starred in Dallas’ two wins earlier in the series, it was Derrick Jones Jr. who picked up the hot hand for the Mavs in Game 5, scoring 19 on 7-of-9 shooting, knocking down three triples and finishing some vicious dunks. Thanks to Doncic and Jones Jr., the Mavs took a 10-point lead at the half in an eerily similar situation to Game 4 in Dallas.

Much like in the last game, the Thunder kept hanging around and never let the Mavs fully run away and hide, with Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way with 30 points, seven assists, and six rebounds.

SGA gets it to go falling to the floor! He's got 24 in the game, 13 in the 3Q… Watch on TNT pic.twitter.com/JhlD35DdlF — NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2024

However, unlike in Game 4, Doncic was much more active in the second half and that proved to be the difference. He led a big run to open the fourth quarter and the lead ballooned out near 20 after one of his five threes on the night.

LUKA DRILLS FROM DEEP 🎯 29 PTS, 9 REB, 9 AST 📺 Dallas leads in Game 5 on TNT pic.twitter.com/PMYwGId43G — NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2024

The Thunder weren’t done just yet and would whittle the lead down to as few as seven, as they finally got some contributions from beyond Gilgeous-Alexander and looked like they might be able to pull off another late game heist.

Lu Dort's triple cuts the lead to 10 in Game 5… watch 4th quarter action on TNT! pic.twitter.com/qVn1zLSWHI — NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2024

CHET HAMMER 💪 Cuts the lead to 7 with 5 minutes left on TNT 👀#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/DUkfvmpPt8 — NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2024

The Mavs were able to put an end to the threat this time, though, with a phenomenal defensive effort and timely buckets, with Jones Jr. producing the exclamation point with a block on Chet Holmgren leading to a dunk on the other end.

DJJ BLOCK & SLAM. WHAT A PLAY. 😤 Extends the Mavs' lead late in the 4th on TNT pic.twitter.com/cvEtoONXQV — NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2024

Doncic, who had 31 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds, getting that lift from Jones Jr. was the separator on Wednesday night, as the Thunder’s supporting cast simply couldn’t do the same for Gilgeous-Alexander. As a team, Dallas was sharper, shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three, compared to a 42.9/26.3 percent split for the Thunder.