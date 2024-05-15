Nikola Jokic has three NBA MVP awards, an NBA championship ring, and an NBA Finals MVP award somewhere rattling around his house. He has done incredible things on the basketball court and put up some monster performances over his career, but what he did in Game 5 against the Timberwolves may very well be his masterpiece.

Jokic put up 40 points, 13 assists, seven rebounds, and zero turnovers, completely dismantling the Minnesota interior defense that had him flustered in the first two games of the series. Jokic put Rudy Gobert in the blender, leaving the 4-time DPOY seeking help from his teammates or perhaps a higher power, as Jokic gave him work for four quarters.

Nikola Jokic received his 3rd #KiaMVP before last night's crucial Game 5. And then… 40 points (15-22 FGM)

13 assists

0 turnovers All-time stuff from 🃏 for a 3-2 series lead.

Jokic spent an entire game testing the will and spirit of the Timberwolves, and it felt that by the end of the game he had broken it, one pivot at a time. Gobert could only toss his hands in the air after Jokic would flip the ball into the basket, and after showing off ever post move in his bag, he had one last trick left, sinking a stepback three as the dagger. It was as demoralizing an individual performance as you can have, as he took the Wolves best defender and repeatedly showed there’s nothing he can do to slow him down, much less stop him. He never showed the same move twice, hitting Gobert with counters and then counters to his own counters, keeping him just enough off balance to create angles and windows to flip the ball into the basket — over, under, around, and through Gobert.

Jokic said he wants one more counter for Gobert. Watch him work the right block. 1st: fake middle, fake baseline, turn back middle for a fadeaway

2nd: fake baseline, quick to middle for L hook

3rd: fake baseline, fake middle, step through baseline R hook Post moves are cool.

A night earlier, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put the Oklahoma City Thunder on his back to lead a second half comeback that evened their series with the Dallas Mavericks at 2-2. After the Dallas defense had seemingly shut off the Thunder’s water for Games 2, 3, and the first half of Game 4 with hard closeouts on shooters and walling off the rim, Gilgeous-Alexander decided he needed to do it himself, going to work in the midrange where he hit all 14 of his shots.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drops a playoff career-high 34 PTS as the @okcthunder take Game 4 to tie the series 2-2! 34 PTS | 8 REB | 5 AST | 2 STL | 2 BLK Game 5 is Wednesday night in OKC ⛈️

For Gilgeous-Alexander, his performance was borne out of necessity. The Thunder had spent two games hoping they would break out of their struggles by sticking to the game plan, but sometimes the playoffs won’t allow you to play the beautiful game. Oklahoma City seemed obsessed with creating the perfect shot, regularly passing up good looks, thinking a great one was around the corner. Dallas preyed on that, sending hard closeouts to create hesitation from shooters and knowing where that next pass was going to recover and extend possessions, forcing the Thunder into desperate late clock shots over and over.