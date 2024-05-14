The Thunder Rallied To Steal Game 4 From The Mavericks In Dallas

Homecourt advantage has been restored in the Western Conference Semifinal between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks. Despite a sluggish first half for the Thunder offense, the team started to find its footing in the third and rode a monster fourth quarter to a thrilling, 100-96 win in Dallas to tie the series up at two wins each.

Dallas came out and was immediately firing all cylinders in the first quarter. While turnovers were a bit of an issue in the opening period, four separate players scored at least five points, they had eight assists on 11 made field goals, they shot 5-for-11 from behind the three-point line, and they had nearly as many offensive rebounds (four) as Oklahoma City had rebounds (five).

This was mixed with a stellar defensive effort, as well, as the Maverick defense was flying around and disrupting the usually crisp Oklahoma City offense. The Thunder were 8-for-22 from the field (36.4 percent) and missed all six of their attempts from three, and be the time the quarter ended, they found themselves trailing, 30-20.

Kyrie pick-and-roll clinic 🔥 Finds Gafford for two early jams on TNT! pic.twitter.com/u4Cx59uwfy — NBA (@NBA) May 14, 2024

The Oklahoma City offense continued to struggle against the Dallas defense in the second quarter, as the Mavs’ length, aggressiveness, and crisp rotations really seemed to throw off the young Thunder. While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 12 points in the first half, no one else hit double-figures, and as a team, OKC only shot 34.9 percent from the field and hit one of their 11 attempts from three.

That effort on that end of the floor mixed with their dominance from deep (9-for-21 in the first half) meant that the Mavs were able to take a 54-43 lead into the locker room at halftime. Luka Doncic led the way with 12 points and eight rebounds, while P.J. Washington scored 11 and hit three triples. And while he only had four points, Kyrie Irving got involved in the offense with seven first half assists.

"LOOK OUT… LIVELY!" Kyrie connects with Dereck Lively II for the stuff 💪 Thunder-Mavs | Game 4 on TNT pic.twitter.com/kfzGtgDFim — NBA (@NBA) May 14, 2024

Kyrie and Luka drill back-to-back tough 3s! 🔥 DAL leads OKC 54-43 at halftime. pic.twitter.com/n3QCz8pYFb — NBA (@NBA) May 14, 2024

The third quarter saw Dallas’ offense start to fall apart. The team’s ability to hit threes basically evaporated, while they went multiple, three-plus minute stretches where they could not make anything from the field.