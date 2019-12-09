When Luka Doncic entered the NBA there was a significant amount of hype surrounding the young Euro League superstar. Like any young player, however, there was an expectation that he was going to need time before he could take over the league. Doncic was a clear exception to that expectation, and in his second season he’s already a face of the NBA and one of the league’s best players.

On Sunday, Doncic finished with 27 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds. That was his 19th straight game with a 20-5-5 type of performance, tying him with Michael Jordan. But following the Mavericks 106-110 loss to the Kings, Doncic was asked about putting his name into the same category as Jordan.

"It's a little bit too much stats. You can't compare nobody to Michael Jordan." –Luka Doncic reacting to surpassing Michael Jordan for the longest 20-5-5 streak since the ABA/NBA merger (via @espn_macmahon)pic.twitter.com/ZHq3ytts6x — ESPN (@espn) December 9, 2019

“I think there’s a lot of stats going on,” Doncic said. “A little bit too much stats. You can’t compare nobody to Michael Jordan. He’s one a kind.”

It’s an easy dismissal of a comparison to someone largely thought to be the best player in history, especially not with an obscure stat line that, while impressive, doesn’t really mean that much. Doncic is having an incredible start to his season, but sometimes it’s easier to just acknowledge when a player is playing great and leaving it at that.

That said, anytime you do anything that puts your name into the same category as Jordan, you’re clearly doing something right. It’s a great indicator of just how well Doncic has played and just how consistent he’s been which is the real key in all of this. Doncic is showing a level of consistency in his game that you rarely see from a 20-year-old. It might be a little too early for comparisons, but he’s certainly putting himself in some enviable company.