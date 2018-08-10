Luka Doncic And Michael Porter Jr. Have A Social Media Beef Over Who’s More Overrated

08.10.18 39 mins ago

Getty Image

There’s a ton of hype surrounding a number of members of the NBA’s 2018 rookie class. Included on that list of intriguing rookies are Luka Doncic and Michael Porter Jr. — the former a superstar in Europe who is going to try and carve out a niche as a superstar in the NBA because of his breathtaking playmaking, the latter a dangerous scorer who slipped to the Nuggets at the end of the lottery due to concerns about his long-term health.

If all goes right for the pair, both will end up being superstars. There are questions about how Doncic will translate to the NBA and way more questions about whether Porter will be able to stay on the floor due to his back, but it might take years before we have answers to those.

One thing is for sure, though: The pair don’t seem to be especially huge fans of one another. This started on Thursday, when someone called Doncic “the most overrated person I’ve seen in my life” on Instagram and Doncic liked their comment.

Around The Web

TAGSdallas mavericksDENVER NUGGETSluka doncicMichael Porter Jr.

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP