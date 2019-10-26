Going into the season, the Dallas Mavericks were one of the most intriguing teams out West, in no small part because they’re starting the new campaign with a healthy Kristaps Porzingis, who’s eager to prove that he’s still deserving of the unicorn status he earned in his earlier (and healthier) days in New York with his unique combination of size and versatility.

But the Mavs also have the reigning Rookie of the Year, Luka Doncic, who is likewise just as eager to prove that his inaugural season was no fluke. He’s off to a pretty good start, so far. In their season opener, a 108-100 win over the Wizards on Wednesday, Doncic went off for 34 points and nine rebounds on 12-of-19 shooting, including 4-of-9 from downtown.

He followed that up on Friday with what ended up being a historic performance. Doncic put up 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists to lead the Mavs over a scrappy Pelicans team, giving him nine triple doubles for his career and making him the first player to reach that milestone before his 21st birthday. Needless to say, it puts him in elite company.

Most triple-doubles before turning 21:

Luka Doncic 9

Magic Johnson 7

LeBron James 5 — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) October 26, 2019

Of course, he did it in spectacular fashion, scoring eight of his 25 in the final five minutes, including this ridiculous step-back off the glass in crunch time.

Not to mention some beautiful dimes in the half court.

Luka Doncic’s pass out of this trap >>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/YDn7u0FYU2 — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) October 26, 2019

Luka Doncic with the behind the back pass to Kleber rolling pic.twitter.com/4BBvVnXZca — Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) October 26, 2019

The Mavs are now 2-0 for the season and look to keep rolling as they head back to Dallas to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.