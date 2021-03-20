Getty Image
DimeMag

Luka Doncic May Have Made The Best Pass Of His Career With This Ludicrous Assist To Tim Hardaway Jr.

FacebookTwitterContributor

The NBA has seen its fair share of great passers over the years. When you think of legendary assist men, there are a few names that immediately come to mind: Pistol Pete Maravich, Magic Johnson, Jason Williams, LeBron James, John Stockton, Steve Nash, and so on and so forth.

They all have a few things in common: The ability to see the court in a way others simply can’t, a knack for anticipating what’s going to happen two or three seconds before they do, and the ice-cold self-confidence to try something out that most players would never dream of.

Now, we can safely add Luka Doncic to the list of all-time great passing wizards after this unbelievable assist against the Blazers on Friday night. Go ahead and take a moment. You may need to play it back a few times before you can fully process what actually happened here.

After weaving his way into the lane against Robert Covington, Luka appeared to raise up for a contested mid-range jumper, but in a split second while he was still aloft, effortlessly flipped a pass backward over his head to a waiting Tim Hardaway Jr., who knocked down the open three.

It’s not a stretch to say this might be the best pass of his young career, which has already been filled with highlight-reel of unbelievable assists. On a night when the NBA was set to be overshadowed by the NCAA Tournament, Luka reminded us what the next level looks like.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×