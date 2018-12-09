Luka Doncic Went On An 11-0 Run By Himself In The Fourth To Beat The Rockets

12.08.18 35 mins ago

Getty Image

The Dallas Mavericks have been on a tear of late, winning nine of their last 12 games and climbing above .500 on the season and into the playoff race out West in the process.

A big reason for the Mavs’ run of late has been the play of rookie Luka Doncic, who has asserted himself as the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year. On Saturday, the Rockets visited Dallas and appeared ready to hand Dallas their second straight loss before Doncic caught fire.

With the Mavs down eight with just under three minutes to play, Doncic ripped off an 11-0 run by himself, leading the Mavs to an improbable comeback 107-104 win, and giving himself yet another impressive bullet point on his Rookie of the Year resume.

