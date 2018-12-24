Luka Doncic’s Crazy Three At The Buzzer Forced OT In Portland

12.24.18 39 mins ago

Getty Image

The Trail Blazers were able to eke out a 121-118 overtime win over the scuffling Mavs in Portland, handing Dallas its sixth straight loss and reminding them of the difficulty of sustained excellence in the Western Conference.

While Dallas wasn’t able to pull off the mild upset on the road, succumbing to the 55 combined points of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, they did get another reminder of the special talent they have in rookie Luka Doncic. Doncic had 23 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists in the loss, once again asserting himself against a quality Western Conference opponent.

Included in that 23 point performance was an absurd three-pointer to force overtime with 0.6 seconds to play, as he faded out of bounds in the corner and launched a wild rainbow shot that found nothing but the bottom of the net.

