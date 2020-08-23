After a rather stunning performance in Game 2 of their first round series with the Clippers, the Mavs saw disaster strike in their Game 3 meeting. Not only did the Clippers run out to a 17-point lead through three quarters of play, but Luka Doncic hopped off the floor with a sprained left ankle.

He returned briefly, but again was forced to the back after being unable to move as he hoped and, while the Mavs bench battled admirably, Dallas dropped Game 3 and Doncic’s status for Game 4 was in question. The Mavs young star remained optimistic about his chances to play but was listed as a gametime decision for Sunday afternoon’s game, and after arriving to the arena on Sunday he was given the go-ahead to suit up for a pivotal Game 4.

Luka Dončić (left ankle sprain) will be available to play against the Clippers today. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) August 23, 2020

Dallas obviously needs a win in this game to avoid a 3-1 deficit to one of the title co-favorites, and Doncic’s presence is critical to their chances. The question is whether that ankle, which he tweaked when slipping in Game 1 and then rolled badly in Game 3, will be able to hold up through this game without giving him any more problems.

They’ll need their bench and role players to be able to possibly take on bigger scoring loads if Doncic’s explosiveness to the rim is hampered by that left ankle, but they’ve proven capable of doing so thus far in the series.