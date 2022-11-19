luka doncic vlatko cancar
Luka Doncic Looked Like He Yelled At Bones Hyland For Not Passing To A Nuggets Player Who Is Luka’s National Team Teammate

Luka Doncic put on quite the show on Friday night. Doncic went for 33 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists in the Dallas Mavericks’ 127-99 win over the Denver Nuggets. But beyond that, Doncic got to catch up with one of his teammates from Slovenia’s national team, as Denver forward Vlatko Cancar is the only Slovenian in the league outside of Goran Dragic and the Dallas star.

Cancar played 23 minutes and scored eight points off the bench, but as Iztok Franko noted, one possession with Doncic on the bench and Cancar on the floor sticks out. Nuggets guard Bones Hyland dribbled into the corner, attracted the attention of Dallas’ Christian Wood, and hoisted up a contested three with time left on the shot clock that didn’t go in.

Wood was guarding Cancar, who was left wide open behind the three-point line. While Hyland is a guy who can hit this shot, Doncic was rather frustrated the ball did not get passed to his countryman, to the point that he screamed at Hyland after the miss to pass the ball even though this would have helped the other team.

Doncic does have a point here, as Cancar would get off an uncontested shot. But ultimately, this is just a funny moment involving a bunch of teammates.

