Luke Harangody Can’t Keep Himself Out Of The Gym In Boston

This summer, we let you in on a little secret: The gym is open in Boston. And with 457 participants during Converse’s fifth Open Gym in the Boston market this past weekend, 456 of them were kids. The other? Celtics rookie Luke Harangody.

Luke spoke to the kids, acted as a Court Monitor and even visited the barber shop at Boston University’s Fitness & Recreation Center. When not interacting with Luke, the kids played free pickup basketball with their friends, while a select few got the chance to try on (and win) the latest Converse Basketball shoes, including the Converse Star Player Evo, Converse Sicks and Elton Brand‘s signature shoe, the Converse EB3.

