Luke Walton Believes There Will Be ‘More Noise’ Around These Lakers Than The Shaq And Kobe Teams

10.08.18 28 mins ago

Getty Image

From the moment LeBron James announced that he would be joining the Los Angeles Lakers, it was guaranteed that the 2018-19 season would be headlined by the work of the franchise. Make no mistake, the Lakers aren’t likely to be the best team in the NBA (or even a full-fledged title contender) in year one of the LeBron era but, in short, the combination of the best player in the world and one of the league’s flagship franchises in a massive market was always going to produce fireworks.

However, head coach Luke Walton took things even further when discussing his expectations for the upcoming season, indicating that he believes the 2018-19 team will be facing “more noise” than any team he’s been a part of.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSLA LAKERSLeBron JamesLUKE WALTON

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 9 hours ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 6 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 6 days ago 26 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP