Getty Image

From the moment LeBron James announced that he would be joining the Los Angeles Lakers, it was guaranteed that the 2018-19 season would be headlined by the work of the franchise. Make no mistake, the Lakers aren’t likely to be the best team in the NBA (or even a full-fledged title contender) in year one of the LeBron era but, in short, the combination of the best player in the world and one of the league’s flagship franchises in a massive market was always going to produce fireworks.

However, head coach Luke Walton took things even further when discussing his expectations for the upcoming season, indicating that he believes the 2018-19 team will be facing “more noise” than any team he’s been a part of.