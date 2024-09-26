The semifinals of the 2024 WNBA playoffs were officially set on Wednesday night. After the Connecticut Sun took care of business in their series against the Indiana Fever earlier in the evening, the Minnesota Lynx played host to the Phoenix Mercury in Game 2 of their opening round matchup, and behind Napheesa Collier’s monster night, Minnesota was able to defend its home court and wrap up the series with a 101-88 win.

Things were tight in the opening minutes, but thanks to a 9-0 run, Phoenix was able to open up an early lead that it did not relinquish for the remainder of the first quarter — they took a 25-21 lead into the second. The 1-2 punch of Natasha Cloud and Diana Taurasi combined to score 16 of the team’s 25 points in the opening frame.

It looked like Minnesota was going to blow the game wide open in the second. The Lynx started the frame on a 19-6 run and led by as many as nine points, completely imposing themselves on the Mercury behind an absolutely ridiculous half from Napheesa Collier, who scored 23 points in the first half for the second consecutive game in the series.

Make that 9 PTS and counting in the 1Q for Napheesa Collier 🤌#WNBAPlayoffs presented by @google pic.twitter.com/1pqtDGrJog — WNBA (@WNBA) September 26, 2024

19 POINTS in the 1st half for Napheesa Collier 👑#WNBAPlayoffs presented by @google pic.twitter.com/osnIwhqNXd — WNBA (@WNBA) September 26, 2024

But thanks to a quick, 7-0 spurt towards the end of the half, Phoenix was able to keep things in arm’s reach as the two teams went to the locker room, as Minnesota held onto a 49-47 lead.

While things were tight early on in the third, a flagrant foul got called on Sophie Cunningham for a hard foul after a review by the officials.

Sophie Cunningham was assessed a flagrant 1 for this hard foul on Bridget Carleton. Courtney Williams was also assessed a technical foul. pic.twitter.com/Yi5dBAmbft — ESPN (@espn) September 26, 2024

The Lynx responded by putting their collective foot on the gas. In the aftermath of the foul, Minnesota’s offense especially came to life, as the Lynx outscored the Mercury, 23-12, after the review, with Collier and Courtney Williams — the latter of whom got a technical foul following Cunningham’s flagrant — leading the way.

Phee is IN THAT MODE 😤 With 31 PTS through just 3Q, Napheesa Collier becomes the first player in Minnesota Lynx franchise history to have back-to-back games of 30+ PTS in a single playoffs!#WNBAPlayoffs presented by @google pic.twitter.com/dgob2ymnpf — WNBA (@WNBA) September 26, 2024

The crowd at the Target Center was already charged up, but with a spot in the semis only one quarter away and the Lynx taking a 76-64 lead into the fourth, the environment became all the trickier for Phoenix to navigate. And it did not help that Minnesota seemed like it was totally incapable of missing in the fourth, as the Lynx offense kept generating and making good look after good look against the Mercury defense.

Make that 41 PTS for Phee 🤯 She is now just 2 PTS shy of setting the WNBA Playoffs record for points in a single game!#WNBAPlayoffs presented by @google https://t.co/ryzMEO2rml pic.twitter.com/D7adrG6fuX — WNBA (@WNBA) September 26, 2024

Minnesota just never let Phoenix get close in the fourth, as the Mercury couldn’t cut the lead to single digits at any point. And with just under a minute remaining, Cheryl Reeve let her starters get a curtain call, as the emptied her bench and let them see out the remainder of the game.