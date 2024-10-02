The Lynx Rode Their Stout Defense To A Game 2 Win Over The Sun

While one WNBA semifinal is trending towards a sweep, the other is guaranteed to go no fewer than four games. After the Connecticut Sun walked into the Target Center during Game 1 of their series against the Minnesota Lynx, all eyes were on whether or not the Sun would return to their building with a chance to pick up a sweep. Instead, behind a stout defensive effort, Minnesota was able to pick up a 77-70 win to tie up the series at one game each.

The two best defenses in the WNBA showed off their ability to put the clamps on their opponents in the first half. It was a low-scoring affair, particularly at the end of the first quarter, when Minnesota held onto a 12-10 lead — neither team scored from the field until the 6:22 mark of the period, when Courtney Williams converted a layup.

While both teams were able to find their footing a bit on the offensive end in the second quarter, neither side let their tenacity slip one bit on defense. By the time the horn went off and sent each team to the locker room for halftime, the Lynx held onto a 36-30 lead, in large part because the Sun especially struggled to score, going 10-for-35 (28.6 percent) from the field and 3-for-11 (27.3 percent) from behind the three-point line.

Right out of the gates in the third quarter, Minnesota looked like it was putting together the run that would carry it to a tied series. The team came roaring out of the halftime locker room, going on a 7-0 run that ignited the crowd at the Target Center and opened up their lead to 13.

It helped Minnesota that Courtney Williams caught fire in the third, as she scored 11 of her 17 points in the frame — including nine in a row for the Lynx at one point. Still, a quick, 7-2 burst at the very end of the third meant that Connecticut kept Minnesota from going into the fourth quarter sitting on a double-digit lead, and instead, the Lynx were up 58-49 heading into the final 10 minutes of the evening.

Courtney Williams put on a show, leading the Lynx with an impressive performance in Game 2 🌟 17 PTS

6-13 FGM

1-1 3PM

5 REB

4 AST#WelcometotheW | #WNBAPlayoffs presented by @Google pic.twitter.com/aT1V1KiXAo — WNBA (@WNBA) October 2, 2024

Once again, a run at the start of the quarter helped Minnesota take control and build up a lead that looked to be insurmountable. Thanks to an 8-2 run at the beginning of the fourth, the Lynx were able to extend their lead to as many as 15 points, which looked like it was going to be more than enough considering the way their defense played.

Kayla McBuckets gets one from deep 🎯pic.twitter.com/KF729rzacZ — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) October 2, 2024

The lead never got to be fewer than seven points, and on the rare instances when it looked like Connecticut was starting to get something going, Minnesota was able to turn to Williams and co. for a well-timed bucket that kept them from getting any closer.