The first two games of the WNBA Playoffs saw the top seeds send a message reminding folks why they are the class of the league, as the Liberty and Sun took care of business at home in convincing fashion in their Game 1s.

It looked as though the 2-seeded Minnesota Lynx would follow suit in their opener against the 7-seeded Phoenix Mercury, as they were on fire early in the game and jumped out to as big as a 23-point first half lead behind the MVP runner-up, Napheesa Collier. As has been the case all season, Collier was the focal point for the Lynx offense and delivered to the tune of 38 points on 11-of-19 shooting (3-of-5 from three), as she gave the Mercury fits both inside and out.

Napheesa Collier delivers a playoff masterclass, setting a new career high with 38 PTS (11-19 FG, 3-5 3PM) while adding 6 REB and 4 AST 🤯 Phee's all-around excellence on the big stage serves notice that she's ready to carry Minnesota on a deep postseason run! #WelcometotheW… pic.twitter.com/rGQH8gF9B8 — WNBA (@WNBA) September 22, 2024

However, the veteran Mercury were not going to go quietly, and they steadily chipped away at Minnesota’s lead after that early onslaught. They trimmed the lead to 14 at the half and single digits going into the fourth quarter, as they upped their defensive intensity and followed Natasha Cloud’s lead offensively, as she piled up 33 points and 10 assists to lead the charge for Phoenix to get back into the game. Late in the fourth, Cloud got to the rim and put the Mercury on top, fully erasing that 23-point deficit and creating some tension in the Target Center for the home squad.

Natasha Cloud has been a PROBLEM! She's up to 30 PTS in Game 1 with 1:15 left in the 4Q 🗣️ PHX-MIN | #WNBAPlayoffs presented by Google pic.twitter.com/MzzPG6TkWm — WNBA (@WNBA) September 22, 2024

The Lynx would show their resolve, closing the game on an 11-3 run that featured a wild sequence in which a block on one end ultimately led to the dagger three by Bridget Carleton that gave Minnesota a six-point lead with 39 seconds to play.

They would ice it from there in what became a 102-95 victory, but if there were any question as to whether the Lynx would get pushed by Phoenix in this first round, that got answered in a big way in Game 1. Along with Cloud’s huge game, Diana Taurasi poured in five threes on her way to 21 points, while Kahleah Copper added 16 points to help the Mercury make it a game in Minnesota. Ultimately, the Lynx just had more firepower down the stretch, as Collier dominated, Kayla McBride added 20 points, and Courtney Williams (9 points, 8 assists) made some clutch plays late.

The Lynx will certainly feel like they made that game more interesting than it needed to be, but getting a win and holding home court in Game 1 of a three-game series is the most important thing as a favorite and they did that. Now the task is how to maintain their level for four quarters in Game 2, while Phoenix will be looking to avoid another slow start and see if they can go toe-to-toe with the Lynx for all 40 minutes on Wednesday.