Magic Johnson Lists All-Time Greats & Forgets To Include Kobe Bryant

#Michael Jordan #Kevin Durant #Kobe Bryant #LeBron James #Twitter
01.28.14 5 years ago 2 Comments

Magic Johnson took to Twitter today to call attention to the blossoming rivalry between LeBron James and Kevin Durant while the latter continues to up his game to otherworldly heights since the calendar turned to 2014. With the Heat and Thunder set to tip-off on ESPN tomorrow night, Johnson extolled KD’s virtues as a player and compared him and James to some of the game’s best; except, he forgot to include Kobe Bryant among those greats, which is sure to cause the ire of Laker fans everywhere.

Let it also be noted that Johnson failed to include Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, Moses Malone, Hakeem Olajuwon, Julius Irving, the all-time winningest athlete in sports history, Bill Russell, and possibly the greatest player/GM combination in history as well as the freakin’ Logo for the NBA, Jerry West. But we’re focusing on Kobe because it’s Kobe.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Johnson used to he a minority owner of the Lakers before he purchased a majority stake in the Dodgers, but his omission of Bryant probably has more to do with the 140-character limit of a single tweet than with any sort of overt snub of the Lakers star. At least that’s what we think. Maybe Magic’s innocuous tweet was some dastardly malevolence towards Bryant, mixed in with his praise of Durant, but we doubt it. Hopefully Magic’s got better things to do with his time.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

(h/t: FTW)

Did Magic exclude Bryant on purpose?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jordan#Kevin Durant#Kobe Bryant#LeBron James#Twitter
TAGSKAREEM ABDUL-JABBARKEVIN DURANTKOBE BRYANTLarry BirdLeBron JamesLOS ANGELES LAKERSMAGIC JOHNSONMichael JordanSmackTwitter

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP