When the Lakers’ training camp opens on Monday, there are all sorts of questions waiting to be answered, and many of them revolve around second-year point guard Lonzo Ball. Ball is coming off arthroscopic knee surgery, so naturally there is some concern about exactly where he is in his recovery.

There’s also the question about just where he fits into the pecking order after the front office acquired Rajon Rondo in the offseason and whether those two will have to start duking it out on Monday for the starting point guard position. Oh, and then there’s Lonzo’s unorthodox shooting form, a question that will never go away until he either changes it or starts making shots consistently.

On Friday, team president Magic Johnson did his best to assuage those fears by announcing that not only has Lonzo tweaked his form a bit so that he has a better release point, but that this revamped form has him poised for a breakout year.