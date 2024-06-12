The basketball world suffered a gigantic loss on Wednesday morning, as the Los Angeles Clippers announced the passing of Hall of Fame inductee Jerry West at 86 years old. While West was a member of the Clipper front office, he’s most well known for his time as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, where he turned into one of the best players in franchise history before becoming their head coach and, eventually, started his decorated executive career.

A number of tributes poured in immediately after word of his passing, and later in the day on Wednesday, two of the most prominent individuals in NBA and Laker history celebrated West’s life and legacy. Pat Riley, who was a teammate alongside West on the 1972 NBA Finals team before coaching under him during West’s time as the team’s general manager, released a statement which looked back on their time as teammates, colleagues, and friends.

Pat Riley statement on Jerry West: pic.twitter.com/yJ3wkxSR1z — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) June 12, 2024

Magic Johnson, one of the pillars of the “Showtime” Lakers era for which West was the general manager, posted a lengthy tribute to West onto Twitter and shared a number of pictures of the two of them.

I met Jerry West for the first time in 1979 at the Forum where he introduced me to Bill Sharman, Chick Hearn, and then Laker owner Jack Kent Cooke. My father, agent and I negotiated over lunch then Jerry took me to the locker room to show me my Lakers jersey. I started to cry and… pic.twitter.com/o9xMDu50Wv — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 12, 2024

I met Jerry West for the first time in 1979 at the Forum where he introduced me to Bill Sharman, Chick Hearn, and then Laker owner Jack Kent Cooke. My father, agent and I negotiated over lunch then Jerry took me to the locker room to show me my Lakers jersey. I started to cry and Jerry explained to me the expectation of wearing the purple and gold, how he saw my role, and how he envisioned me fitting into the organization. I’ll never forget that moment.



When training camp began, he gave me so many golden nuggets and really critiqued every facet of my game. After every practice he would give me notes on how I could get better and those sessions carried over to the regular season. Once a week we went over what I needed to improve and how I could dominate in the league. Those meetings meant everything to me because I learned so much from him.



We had a basketball camp in Hawaii called the Jerry West Magic Johnson Fantasy Camp for 20 years. At the camp we shared every meal together and that’s when we really bonded and solidified our great friendship outside of the Lakers. Jerry West was more than a general manager, he was a great friend and confidante. He was there in my highest moments, winning 5 NBA Championships, and in my lowest moment when I announced my HIV diagnosis and we cried together for hours in his office.



Every time I achieved a goal or crossed a milestone, one of the first calls I received was from Jerry West. When I started my business, was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame, was named Lakers President of Basketball Operations – he would always pick up the phone and give me a personalized call to congratulate me.



Beyond his basketball accolades as a basketball player and NBA executive, Jerry West was a great man, a leader of men, fiercely loved his family and friends, and despite holding jobs with other franchises, he was a Lakers fan for life. Laker Nation, the only reason we have 17 NBA championships is because of Jerry West and his expertise drafting players, trading for players, and hiring the right coaches. Today is a sad day for basketball fans and sports fans across the globe.



Cookie and I are just devastated and continue to lift up his beautiful wife Karen; sons David, Mark, Michael, Ryan and Jonnie, extended family, and loved ones in prayer.

West won nine championships during his NBA career, with eight of them coming as an executive. Of those nine, seven came as a member of the Lakers.