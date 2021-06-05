Getty Image
The Magic Mutually Parted Ways With Steve Clifford

The Orlando Magic are the latest team to enter the NBA’s head coaching carousel. According to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Magic and head coach Steve Clifford came to an agreement to part ways, marking the end of Clifford’s three-year tenure at the helm of the franchise.

The report was confirmed by Josh Robbins of The Athletic, and eventually, the team announced the news on its official Twitter account.

As Wojnarowski noted, the decision to move on basically stems from the Magic wanting to embrace a rebuild while Clifford, who is 59 and about to enter the final year of his contract, is on a different timeline. During his three years as the team’s head coach, Clifford accrued a 96-131 record with back-to-back playoff berths in 2019 and 2020.

The decision to part ways means Orlando will hop into the new coach market alongside the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers. Speaking of the Blazers, Marc Stein of the New York Times brings word that Terry Stotts, who was formerly in charge in Portland, is among those considered for this position.

It is unclear if the Magic’s list of candidates will feature the names usually linked to these sorts of vacant positions or if they will go a more unconventional route with an eye on player development. Orlando went 21-51 last season.

