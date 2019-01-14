Getty Image

Random losses happen throughout an 82-game NBA season and nothing proves that more than the Magic’s win over the Rockets on Sunday night.

Orlando is a team still trying to find itself. The Magic are on their third coach in four seasons, most of the same core, with a new GM and President. The Rockets meanwhile were one game away from the NBA Finals last season and have recently hit their stride behind MVP-caliber play from James Harden. These are two teams on completely different paths.

Yet, the Magic pulled out a win over the Rockets, convincingly at that. In the closing moments of the game, Orlando moved the ball with vigor, found open three-pointers, and just made better plays to close out the game. It was a rare sight from a very inconsistent team. What made it even weirder is, the Rockets had already built up a sizable lead in the fourth quarter. Midway through the fourth quarter, the Rockets led by 10 points. James Harden finished the game with 38 points. Austin Rivers chipped in 25. The Rockets typically win these games.