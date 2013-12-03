Video: Magic Rookie Victor Oladipo Neatly Threads The Needle

Orlando lost Monday night to a Washington team that has never been at .500 in John Wall‘s entire career. Hopefully for Magic fans, Victor Oladipo doesn’t need to wait until his fourth year to say that about the Magic.

In the early game Monday night on NBA TV, Trevor Ariza was unconscionable from the field, going 8-for-9 from the floor and a perfect 4-for-4 from three-point land.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ariza’s 24 points combined with John Wall’s 16 points (5/14 from the field) and 13 dimes to get the Wizards a 98-80 win to move to 9-9 on the year. Remarkably, it’s the first time in John Wall’s career the Wiz have ever been even on the year.

First time in John Wall era the Wizards are at .500! — Steve Buckhantz (@SteveBuckhantz) December 3, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

While Washington’s win was nice, Magic rookie Victor Oladipo showed off some passing vision that has to make Magic fans excited. Earlier in the game, ‘Dipo had weaved through the entire Wizards defense after burning Wall by faking a high screen-and-roll.

The 6-4 rookie guard finished the earlier explosive move with a rim-rocker, but this pass to Moe Harkless is almost more majestic, since Dipo’s ball handling and court awareness are his two steepest learning curves as he becomes a starting NBA guard.

‘Dipo finished with 13 points and 6 boards in the loss (though just one turnover). Arron Afflalo led the Magic with 21 in the loss as they fall to 6-11 on the year.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.