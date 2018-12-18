Magic Forward Wesley Iwundu Is Used To Flying Under The Radar

Getty Image

Orlando Magic forward Wesley Iwundu doesn’t really grab your attention, and most people may not even know who he is. The 6’7 forward out of Kansas State was drafted with the 33rd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and started 12 games as a rookie, a number he’s already matched this season. On a Magic team that covets long, athletic players, he’s listed with a 7’1 wingspan and will do one thing a game that would impress anyone who knows to keep an eye on him.

The hard part, though, is that most people aren’t paying attention, both to Iwundu and Orlando’s NBA franchise.

It’s not a matter of shyness. When Iwundu walks into a room, he does so with a beaming smile. He’s as engaging of a player as you’ll meet off the court, as Iwundu seems to enjoy chatting with those who approach him. However, he’s someone who doesn’t go out of his way to make sure you know he’s there — he gives off a relaxed vibe in the locker room, which is ironic, because when you watch him on the court, Iwundu doesn’t hold anything back.

“I want to get after it on defense, man.” Iwundu told Dime. “(I want) my impact felt greatest on the defensive end.”

Iwundu is a bulldog on defense, getting up in the opposing player’s face and making them uncomfortable. He isn’t afraid to get physical with the opposition, an approach that every great defender possesses. For Iwundu, this isn’t anything more than what he has always done on that end of the floor.

“It’s a natural thing, man.” Iwundu said. “Just finding any way to impact the game make a difference in the game. My job is, if we need some help on defense, let me step it up on defense and try to make something happen.”