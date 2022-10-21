Malcolm Brogdon Showed How He Can Help The Celtics In His Debut

The Boston Celtics finished 22nd in rim attempt frequency during the 2021-22 NBA season, per Cleaning the Glass. Even with the best offense in the league once the calendar shifted to 2022, Boston still only ranked slightly below average at 18th.

In spite of their run to the NBA Finals, a constant talking point was how the Celtics’ lack of a “true point guard” played a major role in the offense’s struggles against Golden State. The halfcourt turned into a contested shot-making slugfest. Transition opportunities were often left on the table. Part of this was due to how darn well that Warrior defense played, but when it comes to the sort of things they can control (coaching, personnel, etc.), the Celtics lacked easy buckets and the ability to put pressure on the rim.

Enter Malcolm Brogdon, for whom the team traded during the offseason.

Brogdon took 40 percent of his shots at the rim last season with the Indiana Pacers, according to Cleaning the Glass. Among non-bigs who are still on the roster, the highest rate from a Celtic was Jaylen Brown at a 32 percent clip. Brown created for himself at quite the rate, too — 47.1 percent of his two’s were unassisted, compared to 24.9 percent for Brogdon. While Brogdon was certainly overextended at points — he had to shoulder a heavy burden to carry Indiana’s offense — he provides downhill gravitas that the Celtics didn’t possess last season.

He had De’Anthony Melton seeing stars as his primary defender against the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA’s first game of the new season.

Operating off secondary drives and attacking off the catch, Brogdon can dice up defenses, punish defenders who are too small, and continue possessions as well as finishing them. He provides an off-ball continuity and connectivity that should add oomph to Boston’s halfcourt attack, and already did in game one.

Brogdon is lethal attacking from the slots or with the ability to step into the catch. His low center of gravity, broad shoulders, tight handle, and powerful strides make him a battering ram that can expand dents created by the star creators of the Celtics when he’s off the ball. He moves pretty well with the flow of the offense and can be utilized as a screener, which we saw.